Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts

  • April 16 2020 13:22:00

Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts

ISTANBUL
Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts

The novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to completely change some stereotyped habits in tourism, as sector representatives expect buffets to be a thing of the past once the coronavirus pandemic ends because of attitudes concerning meal consumption.

World Tourism Forum Institute head Bulut Bağcı said people are traumatized in situations like global outbreaks and cannot get past its effect for a long time.

Outbreaks change consumers habits and the tourism sector is the most affected by the novel coronavirus, Bağcı said.

Tourism, a $1.7 trillion annual industry, lost at least $1 trillion because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Consumers will prefer boutique hotels and holiday villages in the off-season instead of crowded facilities in peak season, Bağcı estimated.

“Buffets, where tens or even hundreds of tourists line up and use same scoops or dishes to get meals, salads and desserts, will no longer be preferred,” he said.

About 2,000 tourist can eat from the same buffet in an 800-room hotel but social distance cannot be maintained in that model leading tourists to prefer a la carte restaurants instead of buffets, which cause a lot of food to be wasted.

He said in Turkey, 26 million tons, or $214 billion in food, was wasted in 2018.

The chair of the Hotel Association of Turkey Müberra Eresin said hotels in resort provinces prefer buffets for breakfast and other meals.

After the pandemic, hotels recommend serving breakfast plates or a set menu instead of buffets, Eresin said.

“Hygiene and food safety come first. It is very difficult to predict which applications will change with the coronavirus epidemic, and which changes will be permanent at this stage, but I think that the buffet cannot be preferred,” she added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

    Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

  2. Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

    Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

  4. Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

    Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

  5. Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

    Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households
Recommended
Agriculture workers, stockbreeders exempted from weekend curfew: Minister

Agriculture workers, stockbreeders exempted from weekend curfew: Minister
Turkey bars firms from laying off workers amid pandemic

Turkey bars firms from laying off workers amid pandemic
Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon

Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon
Turkeys tea exports rise 51 pct in three months

Turkey's tea exports rise 51 pct in three months
Turkish Treasury issues gold bonds, certificates

Turkish Treasury issues gold bonds, certificates
Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households
WORLD Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 130,000 mark on April 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts

Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts

The novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to completely change some stereotyped habits in tourism, as sector representatives expect buffets to be a thing of the past once the coronavirus pandemic ends because of attitudes concerning meal consumption.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.