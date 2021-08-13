Britney’s father 'to step down' as estate conservator

  • August 13 2021 09:29:00

Britney’s father 'to step down' as estate conservator

LOS ANGELES-Agence France-Presse
Britney’s father to step down as estate conservator

Britney Spears’ father is to step down as conservator of her estate, U.S. media reported on Aug. 12, seemingly ending a bitter legal battle with his daughter.

Britney, 39, last month launched a bid to remove him from the controversial 13-year guardianship that she said amounted to "abuse."

Jamie Spears’ lawyer said at the time he would fight the move, disputing his daughter’s account. But TMZ and Variety cited legal documents on Aug. 12 in which Spears said he would step back from the role.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the conservator of the estate.. and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests," the documents reportedly said.

"Nevertheless.. he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

"So, even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

Variety magazine reported a statement issued by Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, welcoming the move and calling it "vindication" for the singer.

"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney," the statement said.

"We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future."

There was no immediate response from either lawyer to AFP’s requests for comment.

Britney Spears, who rocketed to fame in her teens, suffered a highly public 2007 breakdown - when the shaven-headed star attacked a paparazzo’s car at a gas station.

That led to her being placed under the unusual legal guardianship largely governed by her father.

She swiftly returned to performing, released three albums, appeared on various television shows and even took up a Las Vegas residency.

But in January 2019, she abruptly announced she was suspending her performances until further notice, and became increasingly vocal about the conservatorship.

She claimed in emotional court testimonies and social media posts the arrangement amounted to "cruelty," and accused her father and others of profiting from the system.

Britney alleged in court that she had been prevented from having a contraceptive IUD removed, despite wanting more children, and was forcefully put on medication that made her feel "drunk."

She recently wrote on Instagram that she was "not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think."

Jamie Spears’ filings on Aug. 12 again rebutted claims he has exploited his daughter, and insisted he had her best interests at heart.

"If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears’ personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him," the papers said.

Jamie Spears’ removal has been a longstanding demand of devoted global fans campaigning under the #FreeBritney slogan.

Supporters on Aug. 12 welcomed the development.

"She Will hopefully be Posting on instagram later on today but I think she is Celebrating right now," tweeted @Cheermaster500

"I Am So Happy for Her as well, and I’m Celebrating by Watching a Britney Spears Concert."

james spears, free britney,

TURKEY Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question

Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question
MOST POPULAR

  1. Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 27

    Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 27

  2. Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

    Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

  3. All wildfires in Turkey under control: Minister

    All wildfires in Turkey under control: Minister

  4. Unvaccinated people should take regular PCR tests, says minister

    Unvaccinated people should take regular PCR tests, says minister

  5. More than 10 dead as floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

    More than 10 dead as floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea provinces
Recommended
Diaspora Intl Short Film Festival to kick off on Aug 27

Diaspora Int'l Short Film Festival to kick off on Aug 27
Child skeleton among findings in Tunceli excavations

Child skeleton among findings in Tunceli excavations
Unique ancient drinking bowls on display at Boğazkale Museum

Unique ancient drinking bowls on display at Boğazkale Museum
Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth

Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth
500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored
Iron Age walls, plaster remains found in mound

Iron Age walls, plaster remains found in mound
WORLD China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

China on Aug. 13 rejected the World Health Organization’s calls for a renewed probe into the origins of COVID-19, saying it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started.

ECONOMY Current account deficit continues to narrow for 4th straight month

Current account deficit continues to narrow for 4th straight month

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $1.127 billion in June, down $1.95 billion from the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Aug. 13.

SPORTS Turkish clubs advance to UEFA Conference League playoffs

Turkish clubs advance to UEFA Conference League playoffs

Galatasaray eliminated Scotland's St Johnstone with a 5-3 aggregate score on Aug. 12 to advance to the UEFA Europa League playoffs. 