British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

  • April 08 2021 10:28:00

British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

LONDON- Agence France-Presse
British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

Britain’s prime minister has condemned another night of violence in Northern Ireland, after crowds threw petrol bombs and a bus was set on fire in Belfast.

The violence follows a week of rioting which some have suggested is the first evidence Brexit turbulence may be boiling into unrest in the British province, where post-EU rules are stoking fury among pro-U.K. sections.

Crowds gathered at Lanark Way in Belfast "where a bus has been set on fire", the Police Service Northern Ireland confirmed, advising people to avoid Springfield and West Circular roads.

"The way to resolve differences is through dialogue, not violence or criminality," PM Boris Johnson tweeted late Wednesday.

He added he was "deeply concerned" by the scenes.

A set of gates on the Lanark Way peace line - walls separating nationalist and unionist groups - were also set alight, according to the BBC’s Northern Ireland correspondent.

"Crowds of a few hundred on each side throwing petrol bombs over in both directions," she said in a tweet.
She added a local priest had attempted to stop the violence: "They all greeted him with a friendly ’hi father’, then returned to hurling missiles."

The BBC said the arrival of police cars mostly halted the violence.

Translink Metro said bus services in the area had been suspended, Press Association reported.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: "This is not protest. This is vandalism and attempted murder. These actions do not represent unionism or loyalism."

Northern Ireland endured 30 years of sectarian conflict that killed 3,500 people.

Unionist paramilitaries, British security forces and armed nationalists - seeking to unite the territory with the Republic of Ireland - waged battle until a landmark peace deal in 1998.

The accord let unionists and nationalists coexist by blurring the status of the region, dissolving border checks with fellow European Union member Ireland.

Following the shock 2016 Brexit result, a special "protocol" was agreed that shifted checks away from the land border.

UK,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

    Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

  3. Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

    Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

  4. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  5. Annexation not an option

    Annexation not an option
Recommended
China weighs carrots and sticks in push to vaccinate millions

China weighs carrots and sticks in push to vaccinate millions
Britain slams ’bullying’ Myanmar over London embassy standoff

Britain slams ’bullying’ Myanmar over London embassy standoff
Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea

Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea
Brazil’s daily deaths from COVID pass 4,000 for first time

Brazil’s daily deaths from COVID pass 4,000 for first time
Italy, Greece PMs join influx of visitors to Libya in transition

Italy, Greece PMs join influx of visitors to Libya in transition
Endangered monk seals spotted along Turkish Cypriot coast

Endangered monk seals spotted along Turkish Cypriot coast
WORLD British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

Britain’s prime minister has condemned another night of violence in Northern Ireland, after crowds threw petrol bombs and a bus was set on fire in Belfast.

ECONOMY Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Tour operators and tourists from Russia recently visited Mardin in southeastern Turkey, which has been dubbed “the city of civilizations.”
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.