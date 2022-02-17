Brazilian filmmaker Arnoldo Jabor dies

  February 17 2022

SAO PAULO
Filmmaker, writer and journalist Arnaldo Jabor, a leading figure in Brazil’s “Cinema Novo” movement whose work won acclaim on the international festival circuit, died on Feb. 15 at 81.

Known for award-winning films such as “All Nudity Shall Be Punished” (1972) and “Love Me Forever or Never” (1986), Jabor was also a noted author, columnist and political commentator.

His family said he died of complications of a stroke for which he had been hospitalized since December.

Jabor was an influential director of “Cinema Novo,” or new cinema, a movement that emerged in the 1960s that sought to reflect the realities of Brazil.

Several of his features were selected for the Cannes Film Festival, including “Pindorama” (1970) and “Love Me Forever or Never” (1986), starring Fernanda Torres, who won the best actress prize for the role.

“I Love You” (1981), starring iconic Brazilian actress Sonia Braga, was featured in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes.
In 1973, Jabor won a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival with “All Nudity Shall Be Punished.”

He is also remembered at home for his acerbic take on Brazilian reality as a commentator on Globo TV, the country’s leading network, and columnist for newspaper O Globo.

