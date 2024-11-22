BP announces $7 billion gas project investment in Indonesia

BP announces $7 billion gas project investment in Indonesia

LONDON
BP announces $7 billion gas project investment in Indonesia

U.K. oil giant BP has unveiled a $7-billion joint project aiming to unlock around 3 trillion cubic feet of additional gas resources at its Tangguh site in Indonesia's West Papua province.

BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss sealed the investment deal during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was in London at the tail end of a global tour.

BP said in a statement the "major investment" highlights its "strong confidence in Indonesia's investment climate."

The project involves the development of a new gas field, Ubadari, as well as enhanced gas recovery through carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and onshore compression.

It expands and utilises existing infrastructure at the Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Papua Barat in Indonesia, with production at the new field expected to start in 2028.

The new venture will be the first CCUS project developed at scale in Indonesia, with potential for sequestering around 15 million tonnes of CO2 from Tangguh's emissions in its initial phase, according to BP.

BP operates the Tangguh LNG production facility on behalf of a consortium, and owns just over 40 percent. The unit has been operating since 2009.

The company's statement Thursday said the new investment reflecting its "drive to focus on value and returns".

"Tangguh is in a strategic location to access high value regional markets, and the investment reflects BP's commitment to continue to meet energy demand for Indonesia and the region," it added.

BP last month announced a sharp fall in net profit for the third quarter, with the oil and gas giant hit by weak oil trading and refining margins.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye neutralizes nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

    Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

  3. Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

    Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

  4. COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

    COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

  5. MPs pass reforms on internal security

    MPs pass reforms on internal security
Recommended
Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months
AI firms seek accords with publishing giants to maintain growth

AI firms seek accords with publishing giants to maintain growth
Competition authority launches probe into Mastercard, Visa

Competition authority launches probe into Mastercard, Visa
Trudeau to send checks to millions of Canadians

Trudeau to send checks to millions of Canadians

SEC Chair Gensler to exit, clearing way for Trump pick

SEC Chair Gensler to exit, clearing way for Trump pick
Volkswagen workers head towards strikes from December

Volkswagen workers head towards strikes from December
WORLD COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

A new draft deal at U.N. climate talks Friday proposes rich nations commit $250 billion a year to help poorer nations combat global warming in a bid to break the deadlocked negotiations.
ECONOMY Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye increased by 7.03 percent year-on-year in January-October to 47.3 million, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Nov. 22.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿