‘Black Sea natural gas to meet households’ needs for 33 years’

‘Black Sea natural gas to meet households’ needs for 33 years’

ISTANBUL
‘Black Sea natural gas to meet households’ needs for 33 years’

The natural gas discovered in the Black Sea will meet the consumption of households in Türkiye for 33 years, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

The production from the Black Sea field will reach its peak level in four years, which will help the country reduce its natural gas imports, he added.

“We target around 15 billion to 20 billion cubic meters of natural gas production from this field when the output climbs to its maximum level. Our consumption was 50 billion cubic meters last year. That means natural gas imports will fall by 30 percent,” Dönmez said in an interview with private broadcaster Habertürk following his visit to the Filyos Natural Gas Facility.

He noted that Türkiye imports 99 percent of its natural gas need.
Initially, the total reserve in the Black Sea is 710 billion cubic meters, which will be enough to meet households’ consumption for 33 years, according to the minister.

The natural gas from the Black Sea will be provided to houses in March, he said.

Dönmez added that the first phase of the project foresees opening 10 wells in the field to meet the target of pumping the natural gas to the national grid in two and a half years, while the number of wells is expected to increase to 40 in the second phase.

In the first phase around 3.5 billion to 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be produced annually, which will meet all the cooking gas needs in dwellings, and in four years, all heating needs will be met from the gas produced at the Black Sea field, the minister said.

He also said that Russia has not yet postponed the debt payments of the pipeline company Botaş arising from the natural gas purchase.

“Negotiations are ongoing. We are discussing many issues, including the postponement of payments. Those matters are being discussed with Gazprom,” he said.

Meanwhile, Botaş said on Jan. 7 that the natural gas supply from Iran to Turkey has been down 70 percent since Jan. 1 due to a problem in the Iranian transmission system.

The situation is monitored and measures have been taken to have the problem fixed, the company said in a statement.

Economy,

WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official
LATEST NEWS

  1. 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

    90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

  2. Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

    Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

  3. Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

    Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

  4. Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

    Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

  5. Nearly 2,000 irregular migrants apprehended

    Nearly 2,000 irregular migrants apprehended
Recommended
Turkish Airlines carried some 72 million passengers last year

Turkish Airlines carried some 72 million passengers last year
Government plans new housing campaign

Government plans new housing campaign
World food prices hit record high in 2022

World food prices hit record high in 2022
India GDP growth forecast to slow to 7 percent

India GDP growth forecast to slow to 7 percent
Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures
Jack Ma to cede control of Ant Group

Jack Ma to cede control of Ant Group
WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

Almost 90 percent of people in China's third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top official said Monday, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases.

ECONOMY Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

The Central Bank has announced a raft of new macroprudential measures as part of its liraization strategy.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.