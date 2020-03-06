Birth rate of employer enterprises at 13.6 pct

ANKARA

Turkey recorded a 13.9 percent birth rate of employer enterprises for the year 2018, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜ-İK) reported on March 5.

“The highest birth rate in employer enterprises was in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcy-cles sector as 30.8 percent, for 2018,” TÜİK said.

The institute said this sector was followed by manufacturing with 13.2 percent and transportation and storage with 12.7 percent, respectively.

TÜİK said the one-year survival rate of employer enterprises - newly born in 2017 - was 82.1 percent in 2018.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s services exports rose gradually, hitting $33.8 billion in 2018.

“Services exports were $27.6 billion in 2016, it increased by 12.4 percent in 2017 to $31.0 billion, and it increased by 9.0 percent to $33.8 billion in 2018,” TÜİK said in a statement.

Transportation services had the highest share in services exports with $24.7 billion or 73 percent share in 2018.

The country’s services imports also surged during the same period to $23.3 billion.

More than half of Turkey’s services imports and exports were with its main trading partner EU with a share of 52.9 per-cent in 2018.