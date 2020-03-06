Birth rate of employer enterprises at 13.6 pct

  • March 06 2020 09:01:00

Birth rate of employer enterprises at 13.6 pct

ANKARA

Turkey recorded a 13.9 percent birth rate of employer enterprises for the year 2018, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜ-İK) reported on March 5.

“The highest birth rate in employer enterprises was in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcy-cles sector as 30.8 percent, for 2018,” TÜİK said.

The institute said this sector was followed by manufacturing with 13.2 percent and transportation and storage with 12.7 percent, respectively.

TÜİK said the one-year survival rate of employer enterprises - newly born in 2017 - was 82.1 percent in 2018.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s services exports rose gradually, hitting $33.8 billion in 2018.

“Services exports were $27.6 billion in 2016, it increased by 12.4 percent in 2017 to $31.0 billion, and it increased by 9.0 percent to $33.8 billion in 2018,” TÜİK said in a statement.

Transportation services had the highest share in services exports with $24.7 billion or 73 percent share in 2018.

The country’s services imports also surged during the same period to $23.3 billion.

More than half of Turkey’s services imports and exports were with its main trading partner EU with a share of 52.9 per-cent in 2018.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

    Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

  2. Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

    Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

  3. Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

    Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

  4. US pressures European allies to support Turkey

    US pressures European allies to support Turkey

  5. Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

    Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings
Recommended
Turkey eyes $120 bln investment potential in Libya

Turkey eyes $120 bln investment potential in Libya
Ankara unveils its new online trade academy

Ankara unveils its new online trade academy
Outdoor sports giant aims to innovate through recycling

Outdoor sports giant aims to innovate through recycling
Turkeys defense, aviation exports up in 2 months

Turkey's defense, aviation exports up in 2 months
OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia

OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia
Flour industry players to meet in Antalya

Flour industry players to meet in Antalya
WORLD Judges say investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan can proceed

Judges say investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan can proceed

Judges at the International Criminal Court on March 5 ruled that an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan military and U.S. forces may proceed.

ECONOMY Birth rate of employer enterprises at 13.6 pct

Birth rate of employer enterprises at 13.6 pct

Turkey recorded a 13.9 percent birth rate of employer enterprises for the year 2018, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜ-İK) reported on March 5.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.