Birds get shelter from biting cold in Turkey’s east

  • February 04 2021 07:00:00

Birds get shelter from biting cold in Turkey’s east

KARS
Birds get shelter from biting cold in Turkey’s east

The harsh winters in eastern Turkey can prove to be a bane for the toughest of creatures.

The season is particularly arduous for birds, who are left without shelter as the freezing cold devours all foliage.

However, a community in the province of Kars has banded together to come up with a possible solution, making and putting up small wooden birdhouses around their village.

“Our winters are long and wild animals, unfortunately, face a very tough time. We started this [project] to make their lives just a little bit easier,” Engin Kumaş, head of the village, told Anadolu Agency.

The community has placed 40 birdhouses at different locations in the village, hanging them up on poles to give the winged creatures better access.

“We have installed the nests on telephone poles in a way that does not pose any danger. We have made about 40 so far and are looking to increase the number,” Kumaş said.

He said the people of Bulanık were hopeful that their act will serve as an example for other communities. “

All of us feed our own animals and we also feed the birds to make sure they do not go hungry. Everyone needs to be more caring towards wild animals,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

    Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

  2. Boğaziçi rector says he will not resign

    Boğaziçi rector says he will not resign

  3. President Erdoğan invites everyone to contribute to new constitution

    President Erdoğan invites everyone to contribute to new constitution

  4. Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

    Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

  5. Health minister warns of increase in new coronavirus variant cases

    Health minister warns of increase in new coronavirus variant cases
Recommended
Turkey slams US statement on Boğaziçi protests

Turkey slams US statement on Boğaziçi protests

Population tops 83.6 mln in 2020

Population tops 83.6 mln in 2020
Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US

Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US
Turkish, Hungarian defense chiefs discuss cooperation

Turkish, Hungarian defense chiefs discuss cooperation
South Africa, Brazil virus variants detected in Turkey: Minister

South Africa, Brazil virus variants detected in Turkey: Minister
Pandemic spurs tiny house interest among Turks

Pandemic spurs tiny house interest among Turks
WORLD Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

International experts on Feb. 3 inspected a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan that some U.S. officials had suggested was the source of the coronavirus, as plans were firmed up to distribute vaccines to poorer nations.
ECONOMY Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

Turkey discovered 1.92 million ounces of gold reserves in the country’s northwestern province of Bilecik, the  Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 3. 
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Süper Lig on Feb. 2. 