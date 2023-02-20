Bird flu costs pile up as US outbreak enters second year

Bird flu costs pile up as US outbreak enters second year

OMAHA
Bird flu costs pile up as US outbreak enters second year

The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the government roughly $661 million and added to consumers’ pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the virus.

In addition to the cost of the government response and rising prices for eggs, chicken and turkey, farmers who raise those animals have easily lost more than $1 billion, said an agricultural economist, though no one has calculated the total cost to the industry yet.

The bad news is that with the outbreak entering its second year and the spring migratory season looming, there is no end in sight. And there is little farmers can do beyond the steps they have already taken to try to keep the virus out.

Unlike past years, the virus that causes highly pathogenic avian influenza found a way to survive through the heat of last summer, leading to a rise in cases reported in the fall.

The outbreak is already more widespread than the last major bird flu outbreak in 2015, but it hasn’t proven as costly yet partly because the government and industry applied lessons learned eight years ago.

“The past year has been devastating for the turkey industry as we experience, unequivocally, the worst HPAI [highly pathogenic avian influenza] outbreak in the industry’s history,” National Turkey Federation spokeswoman Shelby Newman said.

In the current outbreak, 58.4 million birds have been slaughtered on more than 300 commercial farms in 47 states. That is because any time the virus is detected, the entire flock on that farm, which can number in the millions, must be killed to limit the spread of the disease.

Only Hawaii, Louisiana and West Virginia have yet to report a case of bird flu. Iowa, the country’s biggest egg producer, leads the nation with nearly 16 million birds slaughtered.

US, Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

    Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

  2. ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

    ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

  3. US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

    US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

  4. Thousands of babies born in quake zone

    Thousands of babies born in quake zone

  5. Quakes split village in two

    Quakes split village in two
Recommended
UK PM splashes cold water on prospects of quick trade deal

UK PM splashes cold water on prospects of quick trade deal
IEA’s Birol warns of tighter energy supply next winter

IEA’s Birol warns of tighter energy supply next winter
US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants
Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds

Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds
Tesla driver killed after plowing into firetruck on freeway

Tesla driver killed after plowing into firetruck on freeway
Abu Dhabi gas firm to sell 4% of shares

Abu Dhabi gas firm to sell 4% of shares
WORLD Blinken meets Chinas top diplomat amid balloon spat

Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons into American airspace, as he held rare talks late Saturday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

ECONOMY US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

The U.S. Supreme Court this week examines a quarter-century old law that has protected tech companies from lawsuits and prosecution for content posted by their users, with a chance that the rules governing the internet will no longer stand.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.