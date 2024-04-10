Billie Eilish says new album arrives next month

Billie Eilish says new album arrives next month

NEW YORK
Billie Eilish says new album arrives next month

 Billie Eilish announced on April 8 that her highly anticipated third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will be released on May 17.

The news arrived via Instagram, where Eilish shared the album artwork showing the pop singer floating in a body of water after being ejected from a door. In the caption, she wrote that she will not drop singles in advance of the release.

“I wanna give it to you all at once,” she captioned the image. “I truly could not be more proud of this album.”

Eilish worked with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas on “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The pair recently took home their second Oscar for their big Barbie ballad “What Was I Made For?” In doing so, Eilish, 22, became the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars.

Earlier this month, Eilish signed a new open letter submitted by the Artist Rights Alliance nonprofit, calling on AI tech companies, developers, platforms, digital music services and platforms to stop using artificial intelligence “to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists,” according to the letter.

All physical variants of “Hit Me Hard and Soft” will feature the same tracklist and will be made of 100% recyclable materials, a press release from Eilish said.

new album, announcement,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul becomes ghost town as residents leave for Eid

Istanbul becomes 'ghost town' as residents leave for Eid 
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul becomes 'ghost town' as residents leave for Eid 

    Istanbul becomes 'ghost town' as residents leave for Eid 

  2. Expenditures in public sector to be scrutinized, says Şimşek

    Expenditures in public sector to be scrutinized, says Şimşek

  3. Shopping center investments losing momentum

    Shopping center investments losing momentum

  4. Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

    Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

  5. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday

    Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday
Recommended
Pakistans delicate Eid bangles go from furnace to forearms

Pakistan's delicate Eid bangles go from furnace to forearms
Our version of Formula 1: Cambodian villagers race oxcarts

'Our version of Formula 1': Cambodian villagers race oxcarts
Turkish city’s endangered, endemic plant found in two new areas

Turkish city’s endangered, endemic plant found in two new areas
Influencers face competition from AI models

Influencers face competition from AI models
Works near completion at ancient lighthouse

Works near completion at ancient lighthouse
Harry Potter author criticized for gender views

'Harry Potter' author criticized for gender views
WORLD Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday

Muslims around the globe are celebrating Eid al-Fitr this Wednesday, April 10, marking the conclusion of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
ECONOMY Expenditures in public sector to be scrutinized, says Şimşek

Expenditures in public sector to be scrutinized, says Şimşek

The government will take decisive steps regarding expenditure control in the public sector, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek told ministers and senior members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), daily Hürriyet has reported.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿