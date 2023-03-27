Biden’s pick to lead FAA withdraws

President Joe Biden’s choice to run the Federal Aviation Administration (AA) has withdrawn his nomination, a setback for the administration that comes after Denver International Airport CEO Phillip Washington appeared to lack enough support in the closely divided Senate.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed Washington’s withdrawal in a tweet on March 25 night, calling him “an excellent nominee” and blaming undeserved and partisan attacks.

Republicans were united in opposition to Washington, calling him unqualified because of limited aviation experience.

Democrats and allied independents still might have pushed the nomination through, but key senators on their side balked at supporting Biden’s pick.

Washington’s fate appeared settled when Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., abruptly called off a scheduled vote on March 22, a sign that she lacked enough votes to move the nomination out of committee. She said some senators wanted more information about Washington.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who was a Democrat until switching to independent in December, and moderate Democrat Jon Tester of Montana declined to say how they would have voted. A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Sinema was holding up the nomination and had indicated her opposition. The person was not authorized to discuss the process publicly and insisted on anonymity.

 

