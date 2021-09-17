Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

  • September 17 2021 23:58:00

Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

WASHINGTON
Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit with world leaders on the coronavirus pandemic next Wednesday, a day after he addresses the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Sept. 17.

"This meeting is about expanding and enhancing our shared efforts to defeat Covid-19" and will seek to "align on a common vision" against the virus, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The summit will be "on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly."

Biden, due to address the annual U.N. meeting on Tuesday, has pitched the United States as the global leader on the fight to get the world vaccinated, even if the claim is greeted with skepticism by some health NGOs and others.
No details about participants were provided.

Psaki said in her statement that the summit will build "from previous gatherings of world leaders and ministers in fora like the G7, G20, and Act Accelerator to rally civil society, NGOs, philanthropists, and industry along with world leaders and align on a common vision for defeating Covid-19 together."

The United States is by far the biggest donor of vaccines around the world, with Biden likening his government’s efforts to the U.S. military entry into World War II.

Biden is due to be back in the White House by the time he presides over the Covid summit. In New York, home to the United Nations, strict safety measures have been announced, including a requirement for delegates to show proof of vaccination before entering the main hall.

covid 19,

TURKEY US, Turkey discuss strength of ties, opportunities ahead: Washington

US, Turkey discuss strength of ties, opportunities ahead: Washington
MOST POPULAR

  1. Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

    Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

  2. Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams

    Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams

  3. SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

    SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

  4. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  5. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed
Recommended
Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error
France recalls ambassadors from US, Australia over submarines row

France recalls ambassadors from US, Australia over submarines row
California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
Dutch to introduce corona pass despite strong opposition

Dutch to introduce 'corona' pass despite strong opposition
Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative
Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover

Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover
WORLD Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit with world leaders on the coronavirus pandemic next Wednesday, a day after he addresses the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Sept. 17.
ECONOMY Turkeys short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July

Turkey's short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock stood at $125.3 billion at the end July, according to data released on Sept. 17. 
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 