Beyoğlu mayor summoned to testify over congress probe

ISTANBUL
The prosecutor’s office has summoned Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney to testify as part of an ongoing investigation into the 2023 Istanbul congress of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The probe pertains to allegations of electoral misconduct in the CHP Istanbul Provincial Congress held on Oct. 8, 2023. During the election, Özgür Çelik emerged victorious against Cemal Canpolat, securing the provincial chairmanship.

Leaked audio recordings, purportedly featuring Güney engaging in delegate bargaining, surfaced on social media, prompting controversy.

However, Güney vehemently denied any association with the recordings, asserting, “Not only does the audio in question not belong to me, but I was also in no way present at such a meeting. Nevertheless, the statements disseminated in an evidently orchestrated manner are of a nature that could tarnish my honor, dignity and reputation.”

This development coincided with a legal challenge filed by Lütfü Savaş, the former Hatay mayor who was expelled from the CHP, alongside two congress delegates.

They sought to annul the party’s decision to convene an extraordinary congress, arguing that the legal dispute surrounding the 2023 party congress — where Özgür Özel was elected chairman — remains unresolved.

Savaş had previously filed a lawsuit contesting the legitimacy of the 2023 congress, alleging delegate manipulation and demanding the removal of the party’s leadership.

The CHP leader on March 21 announced that the party will hold an extraordinary congress in April.

