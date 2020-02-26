Best restaurants in Turkey get decorated

ISTANBUL

The newest edition of the İncili (Pearly) Gastronomy Guide 2020 was launched on Feb. 25 at a ceremony held at Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, unveiling the best restaurants of Turkey.

The guide, which has become prestigious in the gastronomy world within a very short time, has been prepared in a collaboration between daily Hürriyet and porcelain maker Karaca.

Restaurants in Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Bodrum, Antalya and Bursa were evaluated and a total of 518 restaurants and 364 cuisine spots were included in the guide, whose scope gets expanded every year.

The coordinator of the project, Hürriyet columnist Müge Akgün, said that the guide will be a taste map for food and drinks enthusiasts throughout the year.

“We believe that the guide, which we have realized with the visits and up-to-date evaluations of secret jurors throughout the year, has made a serious contribution to the world of gastronomy,” Akgün said.

Restaurants have won “pearls” with categories such as “chef restaurant, bistro, brasserie,” “traditional cuisine,” “meat and kebab restaurants,” “fish restaurants,” “Far-East restaurants,” “taverns” and “street food restaurants.”

Five restaurants across the country were awarded with “five pearls,” the most prestigious review of the guide: Maça Kızı, Mikla, Neolokal, Od Urla and Sunset.

The first guide, prepared with the contributions of Turkey’s most prominent food and drink authors, advisory board members and secret investigators, was published in November 2017.