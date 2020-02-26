Best restaurants in Turkey get decorated

  • February 26 2020 14:15:00

Best restaurants in Turkey get decorated

ISTANBUL
Best restaurants in Turkey get decorated

The newest edition of the İncili (Pearly) Gastronomy Guide 2020 was launched on Feb. 25 at a ceremony held at Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, unveiling the best restaurants of Turkey.

The guide, which has become prestigious in the gastronomy world within a very short time, has been prepared in a collaboration between daily Hürriyet and porcelain maker Karaca.

Restaurants in Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Bodrum, Antalya and Bursa were evaluated and a total of 518 restaurants and 364 cuisine spots were included in the guide, whose scope gets expanded every year.

The coordinator of the project, Hürriyet columnist Müge Akgün, said that the guide will be a taste map for food and drinks enthusiasts throughout the year.

“We believe that the guide, which we have realized with the visits and up-to-date evaluations of secret jurors throughout the year, has made a serious contribution to the world of gastronomy,” Akgün said.

Restaurants have won “pearls” with categories such as “chef restaurant, bistro, brasserie,” “traditional cuisine,” “meat and kebab restaurants,” “fish restaurants,” “Far-East restaurants,” “taverns” and “street food restaurants.”

Five restaurants across the country were awarded with “five pearls,” the most prestigious review of the guide: Maça Kızı, Mikla, Neolokal, Od Urla and Sunset.

The first guide, prepared with the contributions of Turkey’s most prominent food and drink authors, advisory board members and secret investigators, was published in November 2017.

İncili Gastronomy Guide 2020,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

    Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

    No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

  5. US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman

    US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman
Recommended
Turkish designer creates jewelries for foreign productions

Turkish designer creates jewelries for foreign productions
Mamut Art Project returns to Istanbul

Mamut Art Project returns to Istanbul

Computers, sculptures, dance gather at Odunpazarı Modern Museum

Computers, sculptures, dance gather at Odunpazarı Modern Museum
Last Soviet marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95

Last Soviet marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95
Distance doesn’t do them part: Ambassador couple travel frequently to reunite

Distance doesn’t do them part: Ambassador couple travel frequently to reunite
Auschwitz Memorial upset over scene in new Amazon series Hunters

Auschwitz Memorial upset over scene in new Amazon series 'Hunters'

WORLD Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Shelling and airstrikes by Syrian regime forces killed at least three people on Feb. 26 in northwestern Syria, where dozens of villages, including major rebel strongholds in the last opposition-held area, have been captured over the past few days.
ECONOMY Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Leading Turkish bus manufacturer Otokar Otomotiv has signed a five-year agreement with Italy’s Iveco Bus to produce 5,000 buses at its facilities in Turkey’s northwestern Sakarya province.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.