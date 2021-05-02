Beşiktaş on brink of Süper Lig title with 7-0 win

  • May 02 2021 10:03:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş is on the brink of the Turkish Süper Lig title as it had a 7-0 win over Atakaş Hatayspor on matchday 39.

Black Eagles broke the deadlock with an own goal from Babajide Akintola in the second minute at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Canadian winger Cyle Larin scored four goals in the 11th, 14th, 55th, and 65th minutes respectively, for the Black-Eagles.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Ridvan Yılmaz also scored as Beşiktaş easily beat Atakas Hatayspor in the home game.

Beşiktaş is top of Süper Lig to increase their points total to 81, with a home victory.

Having a game at hand, second-place Fenerbahçe collected 73 points while Galatasaray has 72.

Beşiktaş will be crowned as Turkish Süper Lig champions if they collect 4 points in the next three games.

North Korea on May 2 warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” because President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy against it.
