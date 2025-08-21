Belarus, Iran agree to boost defense ties

Belarus, Iran agree to boost defense ties

MONSK
Belarus, Iran agree to boost defense ties

In this photo, released by Belarusian Presidential Press Service, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, left, attend a welcome ceremony prior to their talks in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025

The leaders of Belarus and Iran have signed new agreements on to boost bilateral ties in key areas including defense, the two governments said.

Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Masoud Pezeshkian signed a package of 13 documents on Aug. 20 in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Both governments have been placed under heavy sanctions, limiting potential trading partners. Pezeshkian said Iran would help Belarus to “neutralize” such measures, citing Tehran’s decades of experience circumventing Western economic restrictions.

Lukashenko told Pezeshkian that Belarus was “ready to cooperate with you on all issues, from providing your country with food to military-technical cooperation,” calling the Iranian president a “friend.”

The two parties did not disclose any further details on how the countries intend to cooperate in the defense sector. Other areas covered by the agreement include industry and tourism, as well as joint initiatives in science, technology and education.

Access to Belarus’ wood processing and chemical industry, as well as potash fertilizers, can all bring potential benefits to Iran.

The two presidents also said their countries would start work toward a strategic partnership treaty.

Lukashenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory as a staging ground for Moscow’ full-scale invasion of Ukraine and later allowed the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear missiles.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

    NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

  2. Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'

    Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'

  3. Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

    Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

  4. Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

    Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

  5. Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia

    Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia
Recommended
NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its security, sovereignty

Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'
Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital
Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia

Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia
Bolivia set to choose a new president

Bolivia set to choose a new president
Extreme heat poses growing threat to workers health: WHO

Extreme heat poses growing threat to workers' health: WHO
WORLD NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

The head of NATO on Friday called for "robust" security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure Russia upholds any potential peace deal and "never again" attempts to invade Ukraine.
ECONOMY Over 28 million Foreign Tourists visit Türkiye in first 7 months

Over 28 million Foreign Tourists visit Türkiye in first 7 months

Türkiye hosted 28.4 million foreign tourists between January and July, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry's data released on Aug. 22, marking a 2.1 percent drop compared to the same period in 2024.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿