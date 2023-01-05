Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

BEIJING
Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

Patients, most of them elderly, are lying on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China’s capital Beijing.

The Chuiyangliu hospital in the city’s east was packed with newly arrived patients on Thursday. By midmorning beds had run out, even as ambulances continued to bring those in need.

Hard-pressed nurses and doctors rushed to take information and triage the most urgent cases.

The surge in severely ill people needing hospital care follows China abandonment of its most severe pandemic restrictions last month after nearly three years of lockdowns, travels bans and school closures that weighed heavily on the economy and prompted street protests not seen since the late 1980s.

It also comes as the the European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China.

Over the past week, EU nations have reacted with a variety of restrictions toward travelers from China, disregarding an earlier commitment to act in unity.

Italy — where the pandemic first exacted a heavy toll in Europe in early 2020 — was the first EU member to require coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China, but France and Spain quickly followed with their own measures. That followed the imposition by the U.S. of a requirement that all passengers from China show a negative test result obtained in the previous 48 hours before departure.

China has warned of “countermeasures” if such policies were to be imposed across the bloc.

Still, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday he was concerned about the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government.

China has sought to get more of its elderly population vaccinated, but those efforts have been hampered by past scandals involving fake medications and previous warnings about adverse reactions to the vaccines among older people.

China's domestically developed vaccines are also considered less effective than the mRNA jabs used elsewhere.

Vaccine,

TÜRKIYE Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid

Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid

    Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid

  2. Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

    Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

  3. 3 more arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

    3 more arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

  4. Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM

    Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM

  5. Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

    Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick
Recommended
Thousands mourn Benedict XVI at funeral celebrated by pope

Thousands mourn Benedict XVI at funeral celebrated by pope
Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike toll rises

Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike toll rises
Deadlock deepens in US House speaker showdown

Deadlock deepens in US House speaker showdown
Beijing threatens response to unacceptable virus measures

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures
Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker
Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89

Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89
WORLD Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

Patients, most of them elderly, are lying on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China’s capital Beijing.

ECONOMY Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

Two World Bank entities provided a record $75 billion in financing last year, said a letter by its president, as developing countries faced crises like climate change and Russia’s invasion

SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.