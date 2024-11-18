Bangladeshi ex-ministers face 'massacre' charges in court

Bangladeshi ex-ministers face 'massacre' charges in court

DHAKA
Bangladeshi ex-ministers face massacre charges in court

Thirteen Bangladeshi former top government officials arrested after the revolution in August appeared in court on Monday accused of "enabling massacres", with prosecutors repeating extradition demands for exiled ex-leader Sheikh Hasina.

Dozens of Hasina's allies have been taken into custody since her regime collapsed, accused of involvement in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that led to her ouster.

Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said the 13 defendants, who included 11 former ministers, a judge and an ex-government secretary, were accused of command responsibility for the deadly crackdown on the student-led protest that ousted the regime.

Hasina, who fled to old ally India by helicopter on Aug. 5, was also due in court in Dhaka on Monday to face charges of "massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity", but she remained a fugitive in exile.

"They are complicit in enabling massacres by participating in planning, inciting violence, ordering law enforcement officers to shoot on sight, and obstructing efforts to prevent a genocide,” Islam said. 

Hasina's 15-year tenure saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

The court gave prosecutors until Dec. 17 to submit their investigation report.

Islam said efforts are being made to bring 77-year-old Hasina to Dhaka for trial, a day after interim leader Muhammad Yunus said Bangladesh was seeking her extradition.

Islam said they had contacted Interpol "seeking assistance in arresting her, as she has committed crimes against humanity."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months
Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate

Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate
Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator

Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator
Mass looting of aid trucks worsens food crisis in Gaza

Mass looting of aid trucks worsens food crisis in Gaza
Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war

Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war
Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as unjustified

Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as 'unjustified'
EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue

EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿