Bangladeshi ex-ministers face 'massacre' charges in court

DHAKA

Thirteen Bangladeshi former top government officials arrested after the revolution in August appeared in court on Monday accused of "enabling massacres", with prosecutors repeating extradition demands for exiled ex-leader Sheikh Hasina.

Dozens of Hasina's allies have been taken into custody since her regime collapsed, accused of involvement in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that led to her ouster.

Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said the 13 defendants, who included 11 former ministers, a judge and an ex-government secretary, were accused of command responsibility for the deadly crackdown on the student-led protest that ousted the regime.

Hasina, who fled to old ally India by helicopter on Aug. 5, was also due in court in Dhaka on Monday to face charges of "massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity", but she remained a fugitive in exile.

"They are complicit in enabling massacres by participating in planning, inciting violence, ordering law enforcement officers to shoot on sight, and obstructing efforts to prevent a genocide,” Islam said.

Hasina's 15-year tenure saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

The court gave prosecutors until Dec. 17 to submit their investigation report.

Islam said efforts are being made to bring 77-year-old Hasina to Dhaka for trial, a day after interim leader Muhammad Yunus said Bangladesh was seeking her extradition.

Islam said they had contacted Interpol "seeking assistance in arresting her, as she has committed crimes against humanity."