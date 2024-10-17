Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

A Bangladeshi court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for exiled ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August after she was toppled from power by a student-led revolution.

Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam called it a "remarkable day," while a relative of one of the hundreds who died in the uprising against her autocratic rule said they were "looking forward" to the trial.

Hasina's 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

"The court has... ordered the arrest of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and to produce her in court on November 18," Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), told reporters.

"Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of those who committed massacres, killings and crimes against humanity in July to August," Islam said.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Obaidul Quader, the fugitive former secretary-general of Hasina's Awami League party, as well as 44 others, who were not named.

Dozens of Hasina's allies were taken into custody after her regime collapsed, accused of culpability in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that deposed her.

Former ministers and other senior members of her Awami League party have been arrested, and her government's appointees were purged from courts and the central bank.

Hasina, however, has not been seen in public since fleeing Bangladesh by helicopter.

