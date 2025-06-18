Bali flights canceled after Indonesia volcano eruption

JAKARTA

Passengers check an information board showing disrupted flight schedule due to the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Dozens of flights to and from Indonesia's resort island of Bali were canceled Wednesday, according to authorities and the island's airport, after a volcano in the archipelago's east erupted, shooting an ash tower 10 kilometers into the sky.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,584-meter volcano on the tourist island of Flores, erupted on June 17, with authorities raising its alert status to the highest level of a four-tiered system.

"Due to volcano activity of Lewatobi Laki-Laki in East Nusa Tenggara, several flights at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport are canceled," airport operator Angkasa Pura Indonesia told AFP in a statement.

The flights cancelled included Jetstar and Virgin Australia flights to cities across Australia, with Air India, Air New Zealand, Singapore's Tigerair and China's Juneyao Airlines also cancelling flights "due to volcano," Bali's international airport website said.

Jetstar confirmed cancelations to and from Bali in a statement on its website Wednesday, adding that some afternoon flights would be delayed until ash cleared.

"Forecasts show the ash cloud is expected to clear by later tonight. As a result, this afternoon's flights will be delayed to operate later this evening," it said.

Several domestic AirAsia flights leaving for popular tourist hotspot Labuan Bajo on Flores were also canceled.

Volcanic ash rained down on several villages around Lewotobi Laki-Laki and forced the evacuation of at least one village late June 17, the country's disaster mitigation agency said.

It added tremors were still being detected, which indicated ongoing volcanic activity.