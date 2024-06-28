Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election

BAKU

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday called snap legislative elections for September, a technical step to avoid the poll coinciding with the COP29 climate conference that Baku is to host later this year.

Lawmakers last week asked Aliyev to dissolve the country's legislature, the Milli Majlis, and call early polls two months ahead of schedule, citing the need to avoid staging the election during the major international climate conference.

COP29 will run from November 11-22 in the oil-rich nation.

On Friday, Aliyev issued a decree ordering the dissolution of parliament, which is dominated by his Yeni (New) Azerbaijan party.

"Early elections of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan should be scheduled for September 1, 2024," the decree stated.

The elections are widely expected to extend Aliyev's grip on power.

Aliyev, 62, has ruled the ex-Soviet republic since he was first elected in 2003, after the death of his father, Azerbaijan's Soviet-era Communist leader and former KGB general Heydar Aliyev.

He enjoys widespread popularity due to Azerbaijan's military victory over Armenian separatist forces that had controlled the Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh region for three decades.

With power concentrated in the presidency, Azerbaijan's parliament has a limited role in shaping affairs in the Caspian Sea nation.