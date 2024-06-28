Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election

Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election

BAKU
Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday called snap legislative elections for September, a technical step to avoid the poll coinciding with the COP29 climate conference that Baku is to host later this year.

Lawmakers last week asked Aliyev to dissolve the country's legislature, the Milli Majlis, and call early polls two months ahead of schedule, citing the need to avoid staging the election during the major international climate conference.

COP29 will run from November 11-22 in the oil-rich nation.

On Friday, Aliyev issued a decree ordering the dissolution of parliament, which is dominated by his Yeni (New) Azerbaijan party.

"Early elections of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan should be scheduled for September 1, 2024," the decree stated.

The elections are widely expected to extend Aliyev's grip on power.

 

Aliyev, 62, has ruled the ex-Soviet republic since he was first elected in 2003, after the death of his father, Azerbaijan's Soviet-era Communist leader and former KGB general Heydar Aliyev.

He enjoys widespread popularity due to Azerbaijan's military victory over Armenian separatist forces that had controlled the Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh region for three decades.

With power concentrated in the presidency, Azerbaijan's parliament has a limited role in shaping affairs in the Caspian Sea nation.

parliamentary, snap elections,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

    Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

  2. Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

    Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

  3. Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

    Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

  4. Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

    Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

  5. Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life

    Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life
Recommended
Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel
Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash

Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash
Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban

Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban
Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine

Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine
MSF to halt medical work in Myanmars northern Rakhine

MSF to halt medical work in Myanmar's northern Rakhine
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued
WORLD Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

A trio of rights groups took the Dutch government back to court on June 28, arguing that a ban on supplying F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel is not being respected in practice.

ECONOMY Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July

The Turkish banking regulator has decreed that the threshold for contactless payments will be raised by 100 percent to 1,500 Turkish Liras as of July 1.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿