Automotive market grows 24 pct in January-August

  • September 03 2021 09:21:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey jumped 24.3 percent year-on-year in January-August, an industry group report showed on Sept. 2.

Some 501,000 vehicles were sold across Turkey in the first eight months of this year, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said in a statement.

Passenger car sales rose 23 percent to 391,392 unit, accounted for 78 percent of total vehicle sales in January-August.

A total of 109,612 light commercial vehicles were sold, climbing 28 percent in the same period.

In August, the automotive market narrowed 5 percent compared to last year, reaching 58,454 units.

Passenger car sales hit 44,756 units last month, marginally up 0.9 percent on an annual basis.

