Auto sales expand 30% in H1

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

"Passenger car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales in Turkey surged 30% in the first half of 2020 compared to same period last year, an industry group reported on July 3.

The country's vehicle sales totaled 254,068 in January-June, according to the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD).

The country saw 50,473 light commercial vehicle and 203,595 passenger-car sales in the first six months of this year, up 30% year-on-year.

Last month, the automotive market jumped 66% on an annual basis, reaching 70,973 thanks to eased coronavirus measures in the country as of June 1.

Passenger car sales surged 58.4% to 57,067, and LCV sales soared 108.7% year-on-year to 13,906 in June.



