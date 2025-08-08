Authorities revoke dozens of fraudulent e-signatures

ANKARA
Türkiye’s communications authority has said dozens of fraudulent e-signature cases that have come to light in recent days have been revoked, claiming it has implemented stronger measures.

According to a written statement from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) — the first on the matter — the revocations came as a direct result of findings by its National Cyber Incidents Response Center (USOM) during a legal process initiated by a complaint filed by a university.

The statement said 35 fraudulent e-signatures were initially revoked immediately. Nine more were subsequently identified and revoked.

According to BTK’s findings, fraudulent e-signature cases have been subject to judicial investigations since August 2024, with the chief public prosecutor’s office in Ankara conducting comprehensive investigations.

The BTK reiterated its determination to fight digital fraud decisively and announced plans to increase preventive measures against similar fraudulent activities in the future.

The institution announced that it has strengthened its security mechanisms and sent an awareness message to citizens.

The SMS informed citizens that they could verify their secure electronic signatures. The “Qualified Electronic Certificate Inquiry” service on the e-government platform can be used for this purpose.

It was alleged that the suspects, believed to be part of a gang, used forged e-signatures to obtain university and high school diplomas.

Furthermore, more than 400 people were unduly admitted to universities as academics. However, the indictment did not contain any findings regarding this.

As the investigation deepened, it was discovered that the suspects gained unauthorized access to the systems of numerous public institutions.

