Authorities crack down on citizenship fraud network

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities have launched a sweeping operation against an organized crime network accused of illegally securing Turkish citizenship for foreigners, causing an alleged $181.2 million loss in foreign currency inflow.

 

Acting on complaints submitted to the Presidential Communications Center (CİMER), Büyükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation that uncovered fraudulent property sales and inflated appraisal reports prepared to exploit the citizenship-by-investment program.

 

Officials said the group orchestrated fictitious money transfers and arranged sham property sales for foreign nationals seeking citizenship, charging them with fees while ensuring the properties were later returned to their original owners.

 

The scheme, referred to within the organization as “BABATAK,” was reinforced by promissory notes signed by applicants to guarantee the reversal of transactions.

 

According to a Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) report, the group facilitated almost 2,000 unlawful citizenships for 451 foreigners and their families, each paying around $50,000.

 

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 131 suspects, including the ringleader, two organizers, 46 members and 82 real estate agents. Authorities confirmed that those who fraudulently obtained Turkish citizenship will face revocation.

