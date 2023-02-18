Australia to spend $4.8 billion on 2032 Olympic venues

Australia to spend $4.8 billion on 2032 Olympic venues

SYDNEY
Australia to spend $4.8 billion on 2032 Olympic venues

Australia said on Feb 17 it will spend Aus$7.0 billion (US$4.8 billion) on venues for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, including a new 17,000-seat arena and a revamp of the Gabba stadium.

The Queensland capital was awarded the 2032 summer Olympics and Paralympics two years ago, returning the Games to Australia for a third time after Melbourne 1956 and then Sydney 2000.

Queensland’s state government will pump Aus$2.7 billion into redeveloping the Gabba, expanding its seating by 8,000 to 50,000.

In addition, Brisbane’s city centre will get a new Aus$2.5 billion 17,000-seat indoor stadium, paid for by the federal government. It will include a drop-in swimming pool that can be removed after the Games to create a live events venue.

 Another Aus$1.87 billion in state and federal funding will go on 16 new or upgraded venues.

“It is quite clear that we needed to step up and do our part not just to create the best Games but also to leave a lasting legacy for Queensland and for all those who visit this great state,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a news conference.

The Australian leader said there would be other “important milestones” in the lead-up to 2032.

“This will make an enormous difference to our economy, to our lifestyle, to how Australia is perceived as well in the world, which is why it is important that we get this right. And I am very confident that we have done just that.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 80 percent of the infrastructure for the Games was already in place.

“This will cement Queensland’s place internationally but also, too, it is a lasting legacy for our athletes, our young people and also about creating a healthier lifestyle.”

 

 

Olympic Games,

WORLD Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols
LATEST NEWS

  1. Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

    Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

  2. White House defends response to toxic train derailment

    White House defends response to toxic train derailment

  3. European allies vow more support for Kiev at security meet

    European allies vow more support for Kiev at security meet

  4. Quake victims sleep in trains, tents, greenhouses

    Quake victims sleep in trains, tents, greenhouses

  5. Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in quake rubble

    Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in quake rubble
Recommended
Abu Dhabi gas firm to sell 4% of shares

Abu Dhabi gas firm to sell 4% of shares
China still Germany’s biggest trade partner for seventh year in a row

China still Germany’s biggest trade partner for seventh year in a row
Long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32%

Long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32%
Donated clothing worsening Kenya’s plastic pollution

Donated clothing worsening Kenya’s plastic pollution
Inflation dampens growth in ex-Soviet bloc: EBRD bank

Inflation dampens growth in ex-Soviet bloc: EBRD bank
Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal
WORLD Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Five former police officers pleaded not guilty on Feb. 17 to charges they murdered Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after a beating in the southern US city of Memphis, Tennessee.
ECONOMY Long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32%

Long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32%

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in five weeks, bad news for home shoppers heading into the spring buying season.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.