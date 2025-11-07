Atatürk to be commemorated with concerts

ANKARA

A series of concerts will be held at CSO Ada Ankara to mark the 87th anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

According to a statement, for the memory of Atatürk, master vocalist Fatih Erkoç and qanun virtuoso and conductor Ahmet Baran will come together for “Ata’dan Yadigar Şarkılar” (Songs in Memory of Atatürk) at the Ziraat Bank Main Hall on Nov. 9.

As part of the “CSO Artists and DenizBank Concerts” series, “Musica Mundi,” an ensemble made up of accomplished members of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO), will meet audiences on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. in the Bankkart Blue Hall with the “Nov. 10 Atatürk Commemoration Concert.”

The ensemble includes flutists Sibel Ayhan Bayer and Nihan Atalay, violinists Ana Albero, Özgür Baskın, Yunus Asilkan Çelik and Elif Ece Kaya, violists Denizsu Polat and Tijana Silinger, cellists Yusuf Çelik and Hakan Hürkan Şahin and double bassist Gizem Sözeri Tatlıcı.

The “Tenor Aykut Yılmaz 100 Concerts for the 100th Year” project, launched in the centennial of the Republic, continues to bring a lyrical historical concert expressing love, respect and gratitude to Atatürk.

Presented at the Historical Hall on Nov. 10, the concert will feature tenor Aykut Yılmaz performing a selection of national and international works reflecting the historical journey from Atatürk’s birth to the founding of the Republic. He will be accompanied on stage by his special orchestra, mezzo-soprano Simay Yılmaz and pianist mezzo-soprano Şenay Yılmaz.

The Ankara State Turkish Folk Music Choir will also commemorate Atatürk with deep gratitude and longing on the 87th anniversary of his passing. Under the baton of conductor Ahmet Mustafa Yelden, the choir will perform at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the Historical Hall. Along with the choir performance, soloists Ertan Çıngı, Faik Doğukan Öztürk, Fatma Meşe Öz, Mustafa Özcan, Yeter Tunç and Yıldız Çam Özdemir will also perform.

The Turkish World Music and Dance Ensemble will stage the “O’nsuz Kasım Anma Konseri” (November Without Him Commemoration Concert), conducted by Savaş Demiral, at the Bankkart Blue Hall on Nov. 14.

As part of the Atatürk commemoration events, the CSO will also perform a special concert on Nov. 14. Conducted by veteran maestro Gürer Aykal, the “Atatürk Commemoration Special Concert” will feature world-renowned cellist Alexander Rudin as soloist.

The concert program will include the “Cello Concerto” by prominent Turkish composer Ahmet Adnan Saygun and an arrangement of the patriotic “Manastır Türküsü.” The evening will also feature Hungarian composer Béla Bartók’s “Concerto for Orchestra.”