At least 8 killed in accident in country’s southeast

GAZIANTEP

A collision between a passenger minibus and a truck has killed at least eight people and injured 11 others in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.

A minibus traveling towards the neighboring city of Hatay on May 6 collided with a concrete mixer truck, local media reported. The vehicle carrying several passengers was crushed by the impact of the accident and tumbled down a slope.

Upon receiving reports from bystanders who witnessed some of the minibus' components scattered across the area, numerous emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene. Initial assessments by security and health teams indicated that eight individuals lost their lives in the accident, all of whom were passengers aboard the minibus.

Eleven others were transported to the hospital with injuries, the authorities said.

Though authorities have yet to determine the cause of the deadly incident, the first inspections at the site indicated that the truck lost control due to excessive speed, Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber stated.

Following the treatment, the driver of the truck will be detained, the governor noted.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki extended condolences for the deceased in a social media post.