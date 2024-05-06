At least 8 killed in accident in country’s southeast

At least 8 killed in accident in country’s southeast

GAZIANTEP
At least 8 killed in accident in country’s southeast

A collision between a passenger minibus and a truck has killed at least eight people and injured 11 others in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.

A minibus traveling towards the neighboring city of Hatay on May 6 collided with a concrete mixer truck, local media reported. The vehicle carrying several passengers was crushed by the impact of the accident and tumbled down a slope.

Upon receiving reports from bystanders who witnessed some of the minibus' components scattered across the area, numerous emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene. Initial assessments by security and health teams indicated that eight individuals lost their lives in the accident, all of whom were passengers aboard the minibus.

Eleven others were transported to the hospital with injuries, the authorities said.

Though authorities have yet to determine the cause of the deadly incident, the first inspections at the site indicated that the truck lost control due to excessive speed, Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber stated.

Following the treatment, the driver of the truck will be detained, the governor noted.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki extended condolences for the deceased in a social media post.

Türkiye, Turkey, Car,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party
LATEST NEWS

  1. German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

    German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

  2. Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

    Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

  3. EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

    EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

  4. Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

    Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

  5. CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter

    CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter
Recommended
CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter

CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter
Election body reveals participation disparities in local polls

Election body reveals participation disparities in local polls
İYİ Party elects parliamentary heads under new leadership

İYİ Party elects parliamentary heads under new leadership
Schengen visa backlog hinders Turkish trade, business group warns

Schengen visa backlog hinders Turkish trade, business group warns
Erdoğan urges Western pressure on Israel for Gaza truce

Erdoğan urges Western pressure on Israel for Gaza truce
Education Ministry receives iconic Atatürk portrait

Education Ministry receives iconic Atatürk portrait
Mortars found at school construction site reveal history

Mortars found at school construction site reveal history
WORLD Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine announced Tuesday it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports picked up in March but industrial orders fell unexpectedly, official data showed yesterday, reflecting a mixed picture for Europe's biggest economy.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿