As Iran talks near end, UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran

  • March 05 2022 10:46:00

As Iran talks near end, UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran

TEHRAN
As Iran talks near end, UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog met on March 5 with Iranian officials as talks in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers appear to be reaching their end.

Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency described his weekend visit to Tehran as a means “to address outstanding questions" as negotiators back in Europe appear to be reaching a deadline to see if the 2015 accord can be revived.

“This is a critical time but a positive outcome for everyone is possible,” Grossi wrote on Twitter ahead of his flight Friday.
Grossi arrived Saturday to a meeting with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the civilian Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. He was expected to later see Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
“It is expected that the issues between us and the agency in general will be reviewed and about how we will pursue different issues in the future," Behrouz Kamalvandi, an AEOI spokesman, told Iranian state television earlier Saturday. "God willing, there will be an understanding.”

The nuclear deal saw Iran agree to drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of crushing economic sanctions. But a 2018 decision by then-President Donald Trump to unilaterally withdraw America from the agreement sparked years of tensions and attacks across the wider Mideast.
Today, Tehran enriches uranium up to 60% purity _ its highest level ever and a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90% and far greater than the nuclear deal’s 3.67% cap. Its stockpile of enriched uranium also continues to grow, worrying nuclear nonproliferation experts that Iran could be closer to the threshold of having enough material for an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one.

Iran long has denied seeking nuclear weapons. However, U.S. intelligence agencies, Western nations and the IAEA have said Iran ran an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Grossi didn’t elaborate what outstanding issues remained, but some of them may deal with ongoing investigations into that program.
The 2015 deal saw the IAEA’s then-director-general also come to Tehran and visit one suspected weapons-program site at Parchin and take samples for analysis.

Grossi’s inspectors also face challenges in monitoring Iran’s current advances in its civilian program. Iran has held IAEA surveillance camera recordings since February 2021, not letting inspectors view them amid the nuclear negotiations.
In Vienna, negotiators appear to be signaling a deal is near _ even as Russia’s war on Ukraine rages on. Russia’s ambassador there, Mikhail Ulyanov, has been a key mediator in the talks and tweeted Thursday that negotiations were “almost over.” That was something also acknowledged by French negotiator Philippe Errera.
“We hope to come back quickly to conclude because we are very, very close to an agreement,” Errera wrote Friday on Twitter. “But nothing is agreed until EVERYTHING is agreed!”
British negotiator Stephanie Al-Qaq simply wrote: “We are close.”

TURKEY Erdoğan to hold phone call with Putin, presidential aide says

Erdoğan to hold phone call with Putin, presidential aide says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

    Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

  2. Greek Cyprus to lose Russian tourists to Turkey, says envoy

    Greek Cyprus to lose Russian tourists to Turkey, says envoy

  3. Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

    Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

  4. Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

    Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

  5. Not everyone ready to ditch face masks in Turkey

    Not everyone ready to ditch face masks in Turkey
Recommended
LVMH, Hermes, Chanel pause business in Russia over Ukraine war

LVMH, Hermes, Chanel pause business in Russia over Ukraine war
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of South’s election

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of South’s election
Russia reports cease-fire in 2 Ukraine areas for evacuations

Russia reports cease-fire in 2 Ukraine areas for evacuations
Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings
Tearful goodbyes at Kyiv train station during war in Ukraine

Tearful goodbyes at Kyiv train station during war in Ukraine
In unofficial capacity, Pompeo urges US to recognize Taiwan

In unofficial capacity, Pompeo urges US to recognize Taiwan
WORLD As Iran talks near end, UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran

As Iran talks near end, UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog met on March 5 with Iranian officials as talks in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers appear to be reaching their end.
ECONOMY Turkey, US ‘have a lot to gain’ in better ties: Ambassador

Turkey, US ‘have a lot to gain’ in better ties: Ambassador

Turkey and the United States have been in a trade relationship for many years and both sides will “earn a lot more” if the ties are strengthened, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey has said.
SPORTS Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor travels to Fenerbahçe for a Week 28 game on March 6, with both sides aiming for a victory for the bragging rights.