Artifacts repatriated from Switzerland showcased in Bodrum Castle

MUĞLA

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has unveiled seven artifacts repatriated from Switzerland to Türkiye during a ceremony held at Bodrum Castle.

The items, dating back to the Late Bronze Age and Roman periods, were returned on June 2 as part of the Agreement on the Prevention of the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Cultural Property, signed between the two countries in 2022.

Following their identification as illegally removed from Anatolia, the artifacts were brought back to Türkiye under the coordination of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums. Ersoy, who personally inspected the artifacts, highlighted the success of the 2022 protocol signed with Switzerland, noting that it was now “bearing fruit.”

He said the items were identified as Anatolian in origin through meticulous work by the Anti-Smuggling Department and museum experts and that Swiss authorities had initiated contact with Türkiye to return them in line with the agreement.

Expressing satisfaction at the addition of the pieces to the national collection, Ersoy said, “This is neither the first nor the last. Larger and more significant works will be brought home through similar efforts.”

Ersoy noted that the fight against smuggling was being pursued not only through international cooperation but also at the local level. “Our Anti-Smuggling Department prioritizes educating villagers and citizens in Anatolia, where many of these artifacts originate. Thanks to their tips and the close monitoring of law enforcement, major works are intercepted before leaving the country,” he said.

Mentioning the operations by the Turkish National Police, as well as deterrent measures by the gendarmerie and effective customs controls, Ersoy said, “Over the past five years, more than 900,000 artifacts have been secured and added to our museums before being smuggled abroad.”

The minister also stressed the international impact of Türkiye’s efforts. “Collectors worldwide now know that if they include a Turkish or Anatolian artifact that was illegally removed in their collections and reveal it in any way, the Turkish government will act immediately and ensure its return, no matter how long it takes. This has greatly reduced interest among collectors in such items and serves as one of the most effective deterrents against treasure hunters,” he said.

Votive figurines, rare gold earring among returned items

The artifacts, recovered by the Swiss Federal Office of Culture during a criminal investigation in the Canton of St. Gallen, hold significant archaeological and cultural value. Among them are gilded bronze votive figurines of a man and woman dating to the Late Bronze Age, believed to have been offered to deities and used to protect sacred spaces. Their stylistic and technical similarities to examples found in the Uluburun Shipwreck strongly support their Anatolian origin.

The collection also includes a rare gold earring crafted using the granulation technique, exemplifying the refined craftsmanship of ancient Anatolian goldsmiths. A glass balsamarium and a miniature amphora, both from the Roman period, represent everyday and funerary items common in antiquity. Additionally, green-yellow glass oil containers belonging to a multi-armed lamp (polykandelon) from the Early Middle Ages stand out for their craftsmanship and potential use in both religious rituals and architectural decoration.