Around 140,000 rally in Belgrade to call for elections

BELGRADE

Around 140,000 protesters rallied in Belgrade, the largest turnout in recent months, as student-led demonstrations mount pressure on the populist government to call early elections.

The rally was one of the largest in over half a year student-led actions, which began in November after the roof of a train station collapsed in the northern city of Novi Sad, killing 16 people, a tragedy widely blamed on entrenched corruption.

On June 28, a sea of protesters filled Belgrade's largest square and poured into several surrounding streets.

The Independent Protest Monitor, Archive of Public Gatherings, estimated the crowd size at around 140,000, significantly higher than the police estimate of 36,000.

"We want elections!" the crowd chanted, waving Serbian flags and holding banners bearing the names of cities and towns from around the country.

For more than half a year, students have blockaded universities and organized large demonstrations around the country, demanding a transparent investigation into the deaths.

But in contrast with previous gatherings, which have remained peaceful, clashes erupted between demonstrators and riot police.

Dozens were detained, while six officers and two people were injured in the violence, Police director Dragan Vasiljevic said.

The outcry over the Novi Sad disaster has already toppled the country's prime minister, but the governing party remains in power, with a reshuffled government and the president at its heart.