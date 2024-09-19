Armenia says it foiled alleged coup attempt

Armenia says it foiled alleged coup attempt

YEREVAN
Armenia says it foiled alleged coup attempt

Armenia has said that it thwarted a coup attempt orchestrated by a faction allegedly recruiting and educating a group in Russia, arresting three individuals in connection with the scheme.

According to a written statement from the Armenian Investigative Committee, an inquiry was initiated into seven suspects, five of whom are Armenian nationals, while two are from the Armenian community in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, “under suspicion of conspiring to seize power through illicit means.”

In preparation for the coup, a considerable number of individuals from Armenia and the Karabakh region were recruited and sent to Russia for a three-month-long training program, with each receiving a monthly stipend of 220,000 Russian rubles (approximately $2,350).

The training included instruction in the use of heavy weaponry, with the participants subsequently returning to Armenia to engage in operations and train others.

The committee’s statement detailed that the recruits were taken to Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, where they were subjected to polygraph tests to ascertain any affiliations with Armenian law enforcement agencies.

Following this, the recruits were transported to a military base in Russia, referred to as "Arbat," where the true nature of their training—to participate in a coup—was revealed to them.

Some individuals, upon learning of the coup plot, chose to withdraw, which ultimately led to the exposure of the conspiracy through subsequent law enforcement investigations, Yerevan said.

As the probe continues, three individuals have been detained by the court, with authorities still investigating whether additional figures were involved in the attempted coup.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on Armenia's claims.

In the meantime, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country is nearing a breaking point in its ties with the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“There is an expression: ‘point of no return,’ and if we haven't crossed it, there is a high probability that we will cross that point,” Pashinyan said at the Second Global Armenian Summit in the country’s capital Yerevan.

Pashinyan said two years have passed since Yerevan posed questions to the Russian-led military alliance, adding that not only were the answers to these questions not given, but that it is “obvious” that they will not be given.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

    Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

  2. Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

    Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

  3. Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use

    Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use

  4. EU plans to loan Ukraine 35 bln euros backed by Russian assets

    EU plans to loan Ukraine 35 bln euros backed by Russian assets

  5. Stoltenberg: Europe not secure without Türkiye

    Stoltenberg: Europe not secure without Türkiye
Recommended
Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes
Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use

Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use
EU plans to loan Ukraine 35 bln euros backed by Russian assets

EU plans to loan Ukraine 35 bln euros backed by Russian assets
Stoltenberg: Europe not secure without Türkiye

Stoltenberg: Europe not secure without Türkiye
Harris and Oprah hold star-studded US election rally

Harris and Oprah hold star-studded US election rally
UN accuses Israel of serious child rights violations in Gaza

UN accuses Israel of serious child rights violations in Gaza
Israel pounds Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts

Israel pounds Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts
WORLD Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

The latest escalation brought Israel and Hezbollah back to the brink of the war on Sept. 20, as the Israeli military carried out dozens of strikes across southern Lebanon in what Lebanese security sources said were some of the most intense bombings in months.
ECONOMY Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye has received its first floating natural gas production platform following a 51-day journey from Singapore, with operations expected to commence in the country's north next year.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿