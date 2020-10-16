Armenia launched rocket attack on Nakhchivan: Azerbaijan Defense Ministry

BAKU- Anadolu Agency

Armenian armed forces launched a missile attack on the territory of the Ordubad region, said Azerbaijan Defense Ministry on Oct. 16.

“An operational-tactical missile fired on October 15 at 10:44 [0644GMT] by the armed forces of Armenia from the territory of the occupied Gubadli region exploded in the territory of Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” the ministry said in a statement.

“A peaceful population and civilian facilities were not affected,” it added.



