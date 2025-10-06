Armenia eyes full normalization with Türkiye, border opening key: FM Spokeswoman

YEREVAN

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan stated that her country aims for full normalization with Türkiye, emphasizing the critical importance of opening the border between the two nations.

In an interview with the news site PassBlue, as reported by Armenpress, Badalyan highlighted ongoing efforts in regional diplomacy.

Recalling that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on basic principles, she stressed there are "very strong and clear commitments" toward establishing peace.

Badalyan pointed to the significance of implementing TRIPP (Trump's International Peace and Prosperity Route), noting that many countries are seeking alternative connections and routes.

On Ankara-Yerevan ties, she underlined that "there is a high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Türkiye."

She mentioned that the two countries are carrying out joint projects, citing the renovation of a border bridge as an example.

Badalyan emphasized that full normalization is the goal, adding: "Our expectation is that initialing the [Armenia-Azerbaijan] peace treaty will promote the normalization of relations with Türkiye, which means opening the border, because that’s very important."