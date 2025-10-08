Anti-terror commission weighs input from retired military

ANKARA

A parliamentary commission overseeing the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative convened for its 14th meeting on Oct. 8, hearing testimony from associations representing retired military officers as part of its ongoing consultations.

Chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission met with representatives of the Turkish Retired Officers Association (TESUD), the Turkish Retired Non-Commissioned Officers Association (TEMAD), the Retired Specialist Gendarmes Association (EMUJAD) and the Turkish Retired Specialist Sergeants Association (TEMUD)

The second session featured input from several organizations focused on peace, democracy and human rights.

The commission is tasked with reviewing the social, legal and political implications of the initiative. Under the project, PKK declared a ceasefire and announced its decision to disarm and dissolve following calls from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

In previous sessions, the panel gathered perspectives from cabinet ministers, intelligence officials, bar associations, relatives of fallen soldiers, labor unions, business groups, academics and legal experts. Lawmakers are expected to propose a package of reforms after the consultation phase concludes.

The latest session came a day after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, suggested that a group from the commission could visit the İmralı prison island off Istanbul to meet Öcalan in person.

“If necessary, a group from the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission can go to İmralı island to hold a face-to-face meeting [with Öcalan], and his messages should be heard firsthand,” Bahçeli said. “There is nothing to hesitate with it.”

While the idea of direct talks with Öcalan has been raised before, the commission has not yet decided on the matter. Asked whether a meeting with him was on the table, Kurtulmuş said on Sept. 26 that it was not currently on the agenda.

“If it were brought to the agenda, the commission would make a decision by qualified majority, and we would abide by that,” he said.

Intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and several ministers could return to brief the panel as the initiative progresses, he added.