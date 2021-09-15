Antalya welcomes over 6 million tourists

  • September 15 2021 07:00:00

Antalya welcomes over 6 million tourists

ANTALYA
Antalya welcomes over 6 million tourists

Since the start of the year, more than 6 million tourists have visited the province of Antalya, a major holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast.

Data from the local tourism authorities indicated that the number of tourist arrivals in the city between Jan.1 and Sept. 13 leaped 202 percent compared with the same period of last year.

In September, Antalya hosted some 758,000 tourists, whereas in the same month of 2020 a little more than 445,000 holidaymakers visited the city.

Antalya is very popular among both local and international tourists, particularly Russians.

Meanwhile, Russia announced on Sept. 13 it will increase the number of airports with flights to Turkey later this month.

Flights to Turkey will be resumed from the Russian cities of Pskov, Magadan, Murmansk, and Chita starting Sept. 21, the Russian government said in a statement.

On April 15, Russia had temporarily suspended regular and charter flights with Turkey due to COVID-19 concerns.

After a two-month break, Russian tourists started to come to Turkey again.

Russia imposed wide-ranging travel restrictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, many of which remain in force, but has gradually expanded the list of countries for air travel.

Russia will also resume passenger flights with Spain, Iraq, Kenya and Slovakia from Sept. 21.

The country’s coronavirus task force said it had decided flights could resume after it had assessed the epidemiological situation in those countries.

SPORTS Beşiktaş set to start Champions League campaign at home

Beşiktaş set to start Champions League campaign at home
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  2. Turkey reports 27,802 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths

    Turkey reports 27,802 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths

  3. Former Miss Turkey’s inheritance to be distributed to firefighters

    Former Miss Turkey’s inheritance to be distributed to firefighters

  4. Alarm bells ringing for protected lake in Turkey’s northwest

    Alarm bells ringing for protected lake in Turkey’s northwest

  5. EU to cooperate further with Ankara on migration

    EU to cooperate further with Ankara on migration
Recommended
Turkey to modernize irrigation system, farming to save water

Turkey to modernize irrigation system, farming to save water
Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirement ratios

Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirement ratios
Officials looking into scheme to curb excessive rent increase

Officials looking into scheme to curb excessive rent increase
First renewable energy exporters association to be opened in İzmir

First renewable energy exporters' association to be opened in İzmir
Turkey sees more than 141,400 housing sales in August

Turkey sees more than 141,400 housing sales in August
Boat show, camping fair join hands in Istanbul

Boat show, camping fair join hands in Istanbul
WORLD California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14 handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime.
ECONOMY Turkey to modernize irrigation system, farming to save water

Turkey to modernize irrigation system, farming to save water

Turkey is aiming to modernize its irrigation systems and agriculture in line with the country’s water policy, said the country's forestry and agriculture minister on Sept. 14. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş set to start Champions League campaign at home

Beşiktaş set to start Champions League campaign at home

Beşiktaş, Turkey’s sole representer in the European club football’s showpiece event, launches its Champions League campaign on Sept. 15 at home against Borussia Dortmund.