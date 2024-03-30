Ankara welcomes spring with music

ANKARA

The 38th International Ankara Music Festival, organized by the Sevda-Cenap And Music Foundation, will be held between April 4 and 30.

Between April 4 and 30, the 38th International Ankara Music Festival will host more than 300 artists and ensembles from 12 countries, including Japan, Germany, Czechia, Croatia, Russia, Hungary, Georgia, Norway, Azerbaijan, France and Italy, which will present outstanding examples of classical music, baroque music, dance and jazz in the categories of symphonic concerts, modern ballet, chamber music and jazz.

Traditions such as performing the opening and closing concerts by symphonic orchestras, reflecting the musical capacity of the capital Ankara, debut performances, performing the works of Turkish composers, supporting young soloists and organizing workshops for conservatory students are also included in this year's program, as in the previous years.

The festival will open on April 4 at an event to be held in memory of its founder Cenap And. The Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality Symphony Orchestra will play Cemal Reşit Rey's Guitar Concerto with the soloist Özberk Miraç Sarıgül under the direction of conductor Ender Sakpınar.

The closing concert of the festival, in memory of the doyen President of the Foundation, Mehmet Başman, will take place on April 30, with the Moscow Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, one of the most well-known symphony orchestras of Russia and the world, under the direction of the legendary Russian conductor Vladmir Fedoseyev. The soloist of the night will be pianist Andrei Korobeinikov.

Among the guests of the festival will be Delattre Modern Dance Group, which provides a unique modern dance experience to its audience with its extraordinary movements and deep emotional shows, will perform an entertaining dance accompanied by the Lion Dance by the leading master artists of Japanese music, with traditional instruments.

The Zagreb Quartet, one of the most important string ensembles in Croatia, and the Prague Philharmonic Woodwind Quintet, consisting of members of important orchestras of the Czech Republic, will present a program in which they will combine the elegance and power of classical music with their own unique interpretation.

The Anime Musicae Chamber Orchestra, Orchestra Academic Capital, L'Astree Baroque Ensemble, Hacettepe Early Music Ensemble, Tord Gustavsen Trio, Spin Jazz Sextet will also be among the performers in the festival.

Organized by the Sevda-Cenap And Music Foundation with the foundation's own resources and the contributions of local and foreign institutions, of which Sabancı Foundation is an Honorary Member, the 38th festival will be held at the MEB Şura Hall, CSO Ada Ankara concert halls, Bilkent Concert Hall, Çankaya Stage, Flow Digital Theater, CerModern and Painting and Sculpture Museum Hall.