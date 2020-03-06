Ankara unveils its new online trade academy

ANKARA – Demirören News Agency

Alamy Photo

The Turkish Trade Ministry launched its online Trade Academy on March 5 in a bid to strengthen business culture and consciousness across the country, according to the trade minister.

“The online Trade Academy will help our country cultivate new entrepreneurs and exporters. It will contribute to our traders and exporters in developing their knowledge in various areas, increasing their exports and performances and making them sustainable,” said Ruhsar Pekcan at the academy’s launch event in Ankara.

Participants will have access to online courses via mobile and desktop devices free of charge at all times of the day, she added.

When they take certain courses, they will receive certificates on entrepreneurship, domestic trade and foreign trade, according to the minister.

“All the stages of preparing the content of the courses, setting up the online infrastructure and creating the exam and certification processes were designed and implemented with scholarly nitpicking. Thus, our academy is one of the most qualified online training programs in Turkey and the world,” said Pekcan.

Virtual real-time classes and seminars will also bring together the ministry’s senior staff members with the business world, she said.

The ministry recently launched its online Consumer Academy to raise awareness on goods and shopping. The ministry also receives complaints from consumers via its website.

In a bid to cut through red tape, the ministry’s portal offers platforms to make official applications, learn about customs procedures and search for data related to business and trade issues.

Turkey’s exports and imports increased on an annual basis in February, according to the ministry.

Turkish exports rose 2.3 percent year-on-year to reach $14.7 billion last month, while imports jumped 9.9 percent to hit $17.7 billion in the same period.

The country’s foreign trade volume totaled $32.3 billion in February, marking a 6.43 percent rise compared to the same month of last year.

A total of 39,248 Turkish companies exported goods in February, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

Germany, Iraq and the United Kingdom were the top recipients of Turkish exports, while the country imported the most from Russia, China and Germany.