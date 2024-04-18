Ankara slams EU for linking ties with Türkiye to Cyprus issue

ANKARA

Ankara has criticized the European Union for linking Türkiye-EU ties to the Cyprus question, describing the move as another example of Brussels’ lack of strategic vision on Türkiye and global developments.

“The conclusions on Türkiye by the Special European Council held in Brussels on April 17-18, 2024, are yet another example of the EU's lack of strategic vision on Türkiye and global developments,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on April 18.

The EU Council held a strategic debate on Türkiye late on April 17 and the decisions taken were reflected in the joint statement.

“The European Council tasks Coreper [Committee of Permanent Representatives], respecting the competences of the relevant institutions, to advance work on the recommendations of the Joint Communication in line with previous European Council conclusions in a phased, proportionate and reversible manner, subject to additional guidance from the European Council,” read the EU statement.

The joint communication is penned by the EU’s high representative for security and foreign affairs Josep Borrell, who advised the EU to start talks for upgrading the customs union and visa facilitation for Turkish nationals.

“It is contradictory that the Council did not take any decisions on the recommendations of the Joint Communication on EU-Türkiye Relations prepared by the High Representative Borrell and the Commission, although the Council conclusions emphasize that the EU has a strategic interest in developing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye,” said Ankara.

The ministry statement did also refute the EU’s efforts to link Türkiye-EU ties to the Cyprus problem. The EU conclusions stated that “The European Union attaches particular importance to resumption of and progress in the Cyprus settlement talks in further enhancing EU-Türkiye cooperation,” with calls for the resumption of U.N.-led peace talks on the island.

“Türkiye will never accept an approach that links progress in Türkiye-EU relations to the Cyprus issue. It is necessary to abandon an understanding which reduces these multifaceted relations to the Cyprus issue. Such a mentality cannot make a positive and constructive contribution to the problem, nor to the other regional and global issues,” Ankara said in response.

Türkiye and the Turkish Cyprus leadership underline that negotiations can only resume if talks will pledge the equal sovereignty and equal international representation of the Turkish Cypriots. They made clear that U.N. parameters for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal solution have long ago expired.

The Turkish statement also underlined that Türkiye remains committed to the EU. “However, we reject the selective limitation of bilateral cooperation to certain areas. In the coming period, we will review our dialogue with the EU on the basis of reciprocity, taking into account the pace, level and scope of the EU's steps towards Türkiye,” it added.