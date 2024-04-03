Ankara condemns Israel’s attack on Iran’s embassy

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned the Israeli attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus which targeted and killed several senior Iranian officials.

“We condemn the Israeli attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. Israel's action adds to its recent violations of international law,” read the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry late on April 2.

“We are concerned that this action may escalate into a conflict affecting the entire region. We call on all relevant parties to act with common sense and restraint, and to abide by international law,” it said.

Iran’s consulate in Syria was demolished as a result of Israeli airstrikes on April 1, which killed two Iranian generals and five officers. The strike appeared to signify an escalation of Israel’s targeting of military officials from Iran, which supports militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza, and along its border with Lebanon.

Türkiye has long been urging all the relevant actors not to spread the conflict between Israel and Hamas to the region. Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon and Syria since October.