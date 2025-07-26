Ancient Hittite bird divination tablet unearthed in Central Türkiye

SIVAS

Archaeologists have unearthed a rare Hittite-era divination tablet detailing the flight patterns of birds during ongoing excavations in Kayalıpınar, an ancient settlement once known as Samuha, located in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas' Yıldızeli district.

Led by Çiğdem Maner of Koç University’s Department of Archeology and History of Art, the excavation team — comprised of 23 experts from various disciplines including archaeology, history, Hittitology and anthropology — began work on July 3. Excavations are expected to continue until mid-September.

“We have a diverse team, with participants from several universities in Türkiye and abroad,” Maner said. “This season, We’re continuing our efforts to carry out environmental landscaping with the hope of eventually opening the site to visitors.”

The newly discovered tablet, which dates back to the Hittite period, is particularly significant. “This year, we had a beautiful find — a bird oracle text from the Hittite period. The text is complete and undamaged, written on both sides and the edges,” Maner detailed.

“What makes the tablet special is the hole in its center. We found string marks around the hole, suggesting it may have been hung or worn around the neck,” she added.

Initial readings indicate the tablet contains references to bird flight, believed to be linked to ancient forms of divination. Similar texts had previously been discovered at Kayalıpınar.

Maner noted that Hittite religious practices often involved attempts to communicate with the divine through omens.

The site of Samuha was historically one of the most important cult centers for the goddess Istar in both Anatolian and Mesopotamian traditions, as referenced in Old Assyrian and Hittite texts.

“Most cuneiform tablets found in the area are cult-related, and this strengthens our interpretation that the newly discovered omen tablet is also connected to cult practices,” she explained.

Beyond the divination text, the team has uncovered over 50 seal impressions across 2023 and 2024 excavation seasons, believed to belong to various officials, royalty and individuals. “We suspect there is a sealing building in the area, although we have not yet reached that layer. We’re currently working through Early Christian era burial remains located in the upper strata,” Maner said.