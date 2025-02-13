Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

KASTAMONU

Research has begun to explore the dietary habits of ancient inhabitants and the insect species from their time, conducted at a villa in the ancient city of Pompeipolis, popularly known as the "Ephesus of the Black Sea," in Kastamonu.

Excavations at Pompeipolis, one of the largest cities of the Paphlagonia region in terms of its territorial extent during the Roman period, are being carried out under the leadership of Associate Professor Mevlüt Eliüşük from the Archaeology Department at Karabük University’s Faculty of Letters.

In addition to the ongoing excavation works in the ancient capital of Paphlagonia, situated in Zımbıllı Tepe in Kastamonu’s Taşköprü district, studies have been initiated on the dietary habits of the inhabitants and the variety of insect species in the villa section that has been unearthed.

In the Roman villa, which covers an area of approximately 1,600 square meters, seeds collected from the toilet channel are being analyzed and separated in a laboratory by Mustafa Nuri Tatbul, a faculty member from Bartın University’s Department of Art History. The study aims to reveal what people ate 1,800 years ago and which foods were consumed at the time, while also investigating insect species.

The findings are expected to contribute to environmental archaeological studies of the period. So far, 50 different plant species have been identified, and an ancient bee, estimated to be 1,800 years old, has been discovered during the excavation.

Providing information about the research, Tatbul said, "In this project, I am working on environmental archaeology, specifically archaeobotany. As part of this study, I collect samples from waste pits, burned areas, kitchen spaces, storage areas, water systems, and sewage channels within the villa. I use a flotation method to separate plant remains from soil samples. Through these plant remains, I am trying to understand the dietary habits of the settlement’s inhabitants. This is my primary objective. By evaluating economically significant plants such as grains, legumes and fruits, I aim to gain insight into the settlement’s economy. At the same time, we can observe and identify behaviors related to production, consumption and waste."

Around 50 plant species identified

Tatbul emphasized that the research would shed light on the era, saying, "My second objective is to identify the microfauna — small animal species — around the settlement, as well as the flora, meaning the historical vegetation surrounding the settlement. This will allow us to understand the environmental conditions of the past. To achieve this, we have been studying wild plant species, which hold secondary importance. So far, we have identified around 50 different plant species. This settlement was inhabited, abandoned, resettled, and abandoned again over a span of approximately 800–900 years. Through this study, I plan to reconstruct the past environment based on scientific data."

Highlighting the importance of identifying insect species to determine the environmental conditions of the period, Tatbul added, "Another area of study is entomology. The samples we collect also contain insects. By working with biologists, we aim to obtain further information, allowing us to analyze both plant life and microfauna to better understand past natural conditions. Wild plant species are crucial because each species has specific living conditions such as a certain temperature range, rainfall pattern and humidity level. By examining these factors, we may also gain insights into past climate and environmental conditions."