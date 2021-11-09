Amy Winehouse’s last concert dress sells for $243,200

  • November 09 2021 07:00:00

Amy Winehouse’s last concert dress sells for $243,200

LOS ANGELES-Agence France-Presse
Amy Winehouse’s last concert dress sells for $243,200

The dress singer Amy Winehouse wore for her final performance sold on Nov. 7 for $243,200, 16 times its estimated value, as part of a trove of memorabilia from the late diva’s life auctioned in California.

Winehouse wore the green and black bamboo print dress at a concert in Belgrade in 2011.

A month later, on July 23, she died from acute alcohol poisoning. She was 27.

Her death was the culmination of a lengthy - and often very public - struggle with alcohol and drugs.

The dress was the highlight of an 800-item collection of personal effects, ranging from bras and DVDs to books and make-up that were sold by Winehouse’s parents, Mitch and Janis.

The entire collection brought in $4 million, twice the original forecast, according to auction house Julien’s, which managed the sale that ran from Saturday to Sunday.

"Of course, there are fans and museums and collectors all over the world that will want to own some of these items, care for them, show them at museums, keep her legacy and her memory alive and at the same time raise some money for the foundation," Martin Nolan of Julien’s said ahead of the auction.

The proceeds will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which supports vulnerable young adults struggling with addiction.

"All of these dresses represent Amy - fantastic musician, songwriter, but also a fashion icon," Nolan said.

Multi-Grammy-winning Winehouse, whose seminal and soulful 2006 album "Back to Black," is counted as a modern classic, often spoke of her personal experiences battling alcohol and drug addiction.

Another highlight of the sale was the heart-shaped handbag custom-made by Moschino that Winehouse used at the 2007 Brit Awards, which sold for $204,800.

Many of the other dresses she wore in performances sold for between $12,500 and $150,000.

The 400-plus-page catalogue put together by Julien’s was a walk-through of the singer’s influences and career, but also her distinctive retro style that made her a fashion icon.

ECONOMY Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry

Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Former intelligence official sentenced to 23 years in prison

    Former intelligence official sentenced to 23 years in prison

  2. Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

    Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

  3. İYİ Party lawmaker resigns over public reaction for swearing at protester

    İYİ Party lawmaker resigns over public reaction for swearing at protester

  4. Istanbul inn with iconic architecture seeks restoration

    Istanbul inn with iconic architecture seeks restoration

  5. CHP leader announces six-step plan for women

    CHP leader announces six-step plan for women
Recommended
Kaymaklı Underground City presents mystic journey

Kaymaklı Underground City presents mystic journey
Early Bronze Age artifacts found in Panaztepe

Early Bronze Age artifacts found in Panaztepe
Atatürk Mansion in Turkey’s northeast to be restored once more

Atatürk Mansion in Turkey’s northeast to be restored once more
Harmony of Contrast at Bomontiada

'Harmony of Contrast' at Bomontiada
Churches, chapels draw tourists to Göreme Open Air Museum

Churches, chapels draw tourists to Göreme Open Air Museum
Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of enslaved

Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of enslaved
WORLD Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists phones

Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists' phones

Security researchers disclosed on Nov. 8 that spyware from the notorious Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group was detected on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists, half affiliated with groups that Israel’s defense minister controversially claimed were involved in terrorism.

ECONOMY Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry

Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry

November’s shopping spree is expected to boost the sales of both physical and online retailers by as much as 60 billion Turkish Liras (around $6.2 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.