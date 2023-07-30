American nurse, child kidnapped in Haiti: aid group

WASHINGTON
An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, a Christian aid group said Saturday, days after the US government ordered its nonessential personnel out of the impoverished Caribbean country due to spiraling insecurity.

Alix Dorsainvil and her child were kidnapped Thursday morning near Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, El Roi Haiti said in a statement on its website.

She is the wife of the group's director, who is Haitian, and the mother and child were taken from the El Roi campus "while serving in our community ministry."

"Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family," El Roi said.

"Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus."

Their kidnapping came after the US State Department issued an updated travel advisory Thursday, saying Americans in Haiti should depart "as soon as possible ... in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges."

The US government is "extremely limited in its ability" to assist Americans in the country who may need emergency help, it said, warning that "kidnapping is widespread."

Washington also ordered its nonessential personnel and family of government employees to leave Haiti, the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation, which has seen compounding humanitarian, political and security crises.

Gangs control most of the capital and terrorize the population with kidnappings, rape and murder.

The State Department said Saturday it was aware of reports of two citizens kidnapped in Haiti.

"We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our US government interagency partners," a spokesperson said.

