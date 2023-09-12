American injured after falling 12 meters at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport

ISTANBUL – Doğan News Agency

DHA Photo

An American man has been injured after he fell 12 meters down an escalator on Aug. 5 in the international terminal of Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport. M.F.M., a 21-year-old American, arrived at Istanbul Atatürk Airport from Germany’s Frankfurt on Aug. 5 as a transit passenger en route to Lebanon’s capital, Beirut.

M.F.M., was making his way to the gate for his flight when the incident occurred. M.F.M. lost his balance on an escalator and fell from a height of 12 meters, landing on top of a glass showcase.

The airport’s health clinic personnel administered aid to M.F.M., after a call from officers from TAV Airports, the airport terminal’s managing company. The American passenger was taken to a nearby hospital in Istanbul’s Bakırköy district for medical treatment. He was diagnosed with broken bones and cuts on his left shoulder and other parts of his body.