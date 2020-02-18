Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight

  • February 18 2020 12:57:48

Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight

NEW YORK-Reuters
Amazons Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight

In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Amazon workers begin to gather in front of the Spheres, participating in the climate strike in Seattle. (AP File Photo)

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Feb. 17.   

Cutting emissions will be challenging for Amazon. The e-commerce company delivers 10 billion items a year, has a massive transportation and data center footprint, and has faced criticism from within its own workforce.   

Bezos, the world's richest man, is among a growing list of billionaires to dedicate substantial funds to battle the impact of global warming.

"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," Bezos said in an Instagram post. "I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share."     

The Bezos Earth Fund will begin issuing grants this summer as part of the initiative.   

"It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals," Bezos said.    

Counteracting climate change has become a popular cause for U.S. billionaires in recent years, with Microsoft's Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer counted among the world's wealthiest environmental philanthropists.

Last year, Bezos pledged to make online retailer Amazon net carbon neutral by 2040 - the first major corporation to announce such a goal - and to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from U.S. vehicle design and manufacturing startup Rivian Automotive LLC.   

Bezos also said at the time that Amazon would meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years ahead of the accord's schedule and invest $100 million to restore forests and wetlands.    

Amazon has faced protests by environmental activists and pressure from its employees to take action on climate change.    

Amazon workers were among hundreds of employees of big technology companies to join climate-change marches in San Francisco and Seattle late last year, saying their employers had been too slow to tackle global warming and needed to take more drastic action.   

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, an activist workers group, welcomed the Bezos Earth Fund announcement but said it did not make up for the company's consumption of fossil fuels and other activities that contribute to climate change.   

"We applaud Jeff Bezos' philanthropy, but one hand cannot give what the other is taking away," the group said on Twitter.

Paris climate agreement,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  5. A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed

    A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed
Recommended
SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship
Serb region threatens Bosnia secession over judges row

Serb region threatens Bosnia secession over judges row

Maduro says not afraid of military combat in Venezuela

Maduro says 'not afraid of military combat' in Venezuela

Libyas Mitiga airport closed due to Haftar attack

Libya's Mitiga airport closed due to Haftar attack
Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus

Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus
UN urges ceasefire to avoid catastrophe in northwest Syria

UN urges ceasefire to avoid catastrophe in northwest Syria
WORLD SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Feb. 17 but was unable to land its rocket booster on an autonomous ship, missing a key milestone.    
ECONOMY Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan, Turkey’s leading defense company, has signed a new contract regarding the MİLGEM, a national warship program, project.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 away on Feb. 17 night to raise hopes for UEFA Champions League.