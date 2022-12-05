AKP to submit charter changes on headscarf this week: Justice Minister

AKP to submit charter changes on headscarf this week: Justice Minister

ANKARA 
AKP to submit charter changes on headscarf this week: Justice Minister

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ has said the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will submit a brief constitutional amendment proposal on the use of the headscarf in the public and private sphere to the Parliament within days.

“This proposal will be submitted to the Parliament. It is opened for signatures of the parliamentarians. Our lawmakers will endorse it by signing the proposal,” Minister Bozdağ said in a televised interview on Dec. 5.

“No woman can be deprived of using her fundamental rights and freedoms in the field of education, employment as well as her right to elect and be elected because of wearing a headscarf in line with her religious faith,” Bozdağ stated.

The second amendment is to protect the family, the minister said, informing that the union of marriage is between a man and woman according to the new changes.

“We had talks with other parties over the changes. I hope they will support our changes. Who can oppose a proposal that underlines that the union of marriage can take place between a man and woman?” he said.

Supported by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the amendments are expected to concern articles 24 and 41, on freedom of religion and conscience and protection of the family and children’s rights, respectively. A change in Article 24 will provide new guarantees to female public servants and private sector workers that they can’t be restricted by any sort of dress code. AKP officials say this amendment will guarantee both covered and uncovered female workers.

Bozdağ recalled that the AKP and the MHP do not have enough seats to pass the constitutional amendments without the support of other parties. “We have 335 votes, but we need at least 360 [to take the amendments to referendum]. We cannot pass it from the Parliament without the support of the İYİ [Good] Party or the HDP,” he stated.

The Good Party and the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) have not yet officially replied to the AKP’s proposal, but they recalled the fact that fundamental rights and freedoms cannot be taken to referendum.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE 33 injured after tram collides with bus in Istanbul

33 injured after tram collides with bus in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Annual inflation rate slows in November

    Annual inflation rate slows in November

  2. Ski resorts across country await skiers

    Ski resorts across country await skiers

  3. How do you know your coffee?

    How do you know your coffee?

  4. Turkish parliament also hosts ‘colorful’ deputies

    Turkish parliament also hosts ‘colorful’ deputies

  5. Automotive market expanded 37 percent in November

    Automotive market expanded 37 percent in November
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu unveils economic program for CHP

Kılıçdaroğlu unveils economic program for CHP
CHP leader unveils economic, industrial development vision

CHP leader unveils economic, industrial development vision
Türkiye to complete 30-kilometer-deep security corridor: Erdoğan

Türkiye to complete 30-kilometer-deep security corridor: Erdoğan
Investment in east Türkiye increases as terror threat disappears: Erdoğan

Investment in east Türkiye increases as terror threat disappears: Erdoğan
CHP leader appoints US economist as advisor

CHP leader appoints US economist as advisor
69 summary proceedings submitted to parliament

69 summary proceedings submitted to parliament
WORLD 3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country’s ambitious space program, state TV reported.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate slows in November

Annual inflation rate slows in November

The annual consumer price inflation eased from 85.5 percent in October to 84.39 percent in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

SPORTS Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

Dallas star Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr took it to the New York Knicks in the third quarter on Dec. 3 on the way to a 121-100 NBA victory at Madison Square Garden.