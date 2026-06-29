AKP reviews roadmap at consultation camp

AKP reviews roadmap at consultation camp

SAKARYA
AKP reviews roadmap at consultation camp

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has concluded its 33rd Consultation and Assessment Meeting in the Sapanca district of Sakarya after sessions on party policies, parliamentary work and the government’s roadmap.

The camp began on June 26 at a hotel in Sapanca and was opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is also the AKP chairman.

The meeting brought together members of the party’s Central Executive Board, Central Decision and Executive Board, disciplinary bodies, founders’ board, lawmakers, ministers, deputy ministers and representatives of the AKP’s women’s and youth branches.

Sessions were held under the titles of “Party Policies,” “Common Mind,” “Parliamentary Group Work and Assessments” and “General Consultation and Assessment.”

The camp was organized in a more interactive format than previous meetings, with an emphasis on exchanges of views rather than long presentations.

The “Party Policies” sessions were held with members of the Central Executive Board in four separate halls, where proposals and assessments were recorded for the party’s institutional roadmap.

During the “Common Mind” sessions, ministers answered questions from participants and briefed them on their work.

The format was designed to allow lawmakers and party officials to directly convey public demands, expectations and problems from the field to cabinet members.

A general consultation session was later held under Erdoğan’s chairmanship, with participants sharing requests and feedback with ministers.

The camp ended after Erdoğan’s closing speech on June 28.

At the end of the meeting, AKP General Secretary Eyyüp Kadir İnan and Deputy Chair Faruk Acar presented Erdoğan with a panel bearing all stanzas of the İstiklal Marşı, Türkiye’s national anthem.

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