AJet to begin flights from Ankara to Tblisi in October

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s low-cost airline AJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, will begin flying to Georgia's capital of Tbilisi from Ankara on Oct. 1.

The flights will be four times a week, with the ticket sales, which began on Aug. 26, AJet's Chair Ahmet Bolat announced on LinkedIn.

"With the Tbilisi route, we connect Ankara to 31 cities in 24 countries. We are proud to be the only airline operating flights from Ankara to more cities and countries, both domestic and international," Bolat stated.

He said that with flights to Madrid and Barcelona, which AJet will launch at the end of October, it will reach 33 cities in 25 countries from Ankara.

"We are also working on flights to Brussels, Milan, and Rome. We expect our business partners, the chambers of industry and commerce, and tourism organizations to assist us with lobbying and work with the relevant organizations in these countries," Bolat stated.

"We're not just building an air bridge to Ankara; we're also running an intensive promotional campaign to help it reach its rightful place in tourism. We want to position Ankara as the emerging hub of its region," he stressed.

He explained that one of the most important steps in this vision is the "Ankara Plus Project," which aims to transform the capital and the surrounding provinces into a tourist attraction.

"We expect our guests to spend two days in our capital and the following days in the surrounding provinces, from Cappadocia to Konya. We will provide our guests with services ranging from gastronomy to health tourism," Bolat said.