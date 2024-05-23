Aizanoi: Excavations reveal ambitions of an aspiring metropolis

Dilara Özer – KÜTAHYA

The excavations at the ancient city of Aizanoi have emerged as a testament to sophisticated early urbanism and economic systems of an aspiring Roman metropolis.

The city, located in what is now the town of Çavdarhisar in the Central Anatolian province of Kütahya, was the main settlement center of the Aizanitis who lived in ancient Phrygia, with settlements dating back to 3,000 B.C. During the Hellenistic Period, this region was alternately under Pergamum and Bithynia, but came under Roman rule in 133 B.C.

The Aizanoi excavation, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2012, remains one of the largest and best-preserved Roman cities to date.

Archaeological findings and historical research have shed light on the remarkable city's journey from prosperity to decline, highlighting its sophisticated economic systems and ambitious architectural projects.

During its peak, Aizanoi boasted a population of around 80,000 inhabitants. The city's economy thrived on agriculture and wine production.

According to the assistant excavation director Fikret Özbay, the city’s development was significantly influenced by five powerful families, whose ambitions and connections to Rome's elite played a crucial role in shaping its urban landscape.

The city's construction was marked by a blend of public funding and private donations. The local governor, leveraging a donation system, rallied the public to contribute financially to various infrastructure projects. Large contractors and public tenders were employed to ensure the successful completion of these ventures.

Various public amenities, including water and entry to certain public buildings, required access fees to generate funds for their maintenance and further development.

The influence of Roman Emperor Hadrian, a known admirer of Greek culture, was particularly significant, Özbay highlighted. Hadrian’s interest in the region spurred a rapid phase of urban restructuring in Aizanoi in anticipation of his visit.

The city saw the construction of grand structures, including a temple, a theater-stadium complex, baths, marketplaces, bridges and even the world’s first stock market. These projects aimed to transform Aizanoi into a metropolis, reflective of the grandeur of Rome itself.

Structures reflect Aizanoi’s prosperity

Constructed in the mid-2nd century by the prominent Claudii family, the bath-palaestra building complex is a marvel of ancient Roman engineering. The baths were heated by a hypocaust, similar to today’s underfloor heating systems, only with large furnaces fueled by coal, Özbay noted.

The thermal section of the complex, featuring a Frigidarium (cold room) and Calidarium (hot room), is arranged symmetrically at its core.

Among the notable finds is a marble statue of the Goddess Hygieia, the goddess of health and daughter of the physician god Asklepios, unearthed in 1978, symbolizing the site's dedication to health and wellness.

The theatre-stadium structure complex in Aizanoi is the only known example of its kind in the ancient world. The structure, which began construction in the 1st century A.D. and had been financed by wealthy families, continued to evolve until the 3rd century A.D.

The theater boasted a capacity of 20,000 seats and is second in size only to the theater in Efes. Meanwhile, the stadium was capable of seating 13,500 spectators who watched gladiator clashes among other public spectacles.

Interestingly, Aizanoi, reflecting broader Anatolian culture, may have had a more humanist approach to these matches as opposed to Rome.

While traditionally brutal, Özbay says that gladiator matches in Anatolia were conducted with more emphasis on sportsmanship rather than lethal outcomes, with noblemen and women participating in games.

Dominating the city's landscape, the Temple of Zeus stands atop a mound. Its construction began under Emperor Domitianus in 92 A.D. and continued through Hadrian's reign. It is known as the best-preserved Zeus temple from the Roman period in Anatolia.

Built in a pseudodipteral, Oktastylos style, the temple features a podium measuring 35 by 55 meters, with an elaborate column arrangement enhancing its monumental appearance.

The high-vaulted gallery beneath the temple remains a subject of debate among historians, with theories suggesting it was used either for storing valuable offerings or as an area for prayer to the Goddess Kybele.

East of the Zeus Temple lies two agoras, which were marketplaces in antiquity. Excavations have uncovered a marble-paved courtyard surrounded by stoas and porticos, with shops selling a variety of goods.

Notably, excavations found shops dedicated to lamps and cosmetics while others produced and sold bone products.

The Macellum, recognized as the first stock market in the world, primarily sold meat, fish, fruits, vegetables and other goods. At its center stood a tholos, a circular structure with inscriptions of Emperor Diocletian's Price Edict from 301 A.D., setting prices of goods and aimed at controlling inflation.

Legacy of Aizanoi

Despite advancements, Aizanoi’s fortunes began to decline when Emperor Hadrian did not visit as anticipated, Özbay said. The excitement and momentum that had driven the city's rapid development dissipated, leading to a period of stagnation. The quality of building materials and workmanship deteriorated, reflecting a loss of interest and investment.

Today, Aizanoi is remembered as a “project city.”

The grand vision of Aizanoi as a metropolis was never fully realized. The city's zenith lasted roughly a century, after which it faced a gradual decline. Nonetheless, the remnants of its ambitious projects stand as a testament to its once-great aspirations.

Archaeological excavations continue to reveal new insights into Aizanoi’s history, currently undertaken by Kütahya Dumlupınar University’s archeology department.

In an effort to boost tourism in the city, the Kütahya-rooted Gürok Group has been the main sponsor of excavations carried out in cooperation with the Culture and Tourism Ministry since 2020.

“We see the results of our efforts to promote Aizanoi with a 143.71 percent increase in visitors in 2023 compared to 2020, reaching 44,842 visitors,” Gürok Group Vice President of the Board Esin Güral Argat stated.

“We continue to work towards making Kütahya a brand city, known for its touristic and cultural richness.”